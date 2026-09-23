WOOKIEFOOT to Perform at Fox Theatre
The charity-focused band and circus collective will deliver a high-energy set mixing multiple genres with visual spectacle.
WOOKIEFOOT will perform at Fox Theatre on Saturday, December 5, 2026, with A-Mac & The Height. Doors open at 7:00 pm and the show begins at 8:00 pm.
Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, September 25 here. General admission tickets are available for the all-ages show (under 16 must attend with an adult).
Wookiefoot describes itself as 'a band, a Non-Profit 501C3 Charity Organization (www.bethechangecharities.org), a circus, a philosophy, and a community of globe trekking bliss junkies and believers that are the fuel to keep this Tribadelic Spaceship going!' According to the release, the group's charity organization, with the support of its community, has donated over $600,000 to international relief efforts and environmental organizations. Wookiefoot invites its community home every September when it hosts and headlines its own Global Conscious Gathering called Shangri-La Festival at Harmony Park in Geneva, MN.
The band's live sets are described as 'an always inspiring and entertaining barrage of sonic and visual stimulation.' The fast-paced circus-like set has been called 'Short Attention Span Musical Theater.' The release states that the performances mix 'Reggae, World Beat, Hip Hop, Irish, Funk, Folk, Rock & more with a large band featuring everything from a vintage Hammond Organ to Bag Pipes,' combined with a stage show that 'may include anything (such as a light show, projection, costumes, fire, dancers, aerialists, magic, clowns, puppets, etc).'
Event Details
Saturday, December 5, 2026
Fox Theatre
Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale 10am Friday, September 25 at tixr.com or foxtheatre.com
General Admission, All Ages (under 16 with an adult)
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