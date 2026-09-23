Bia Ferreira to Perform at Nublu as Part of World Music Institute's LET'S DANCE Series

Brazilian singer and multi-instrumentalist Bia Ferreira will perform at Nublu as part of World Music Institute's LET'S DANCE series, which showcases DJs and live bands from around the world.

Bia Ferreira is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and artivist (artist-activist) known for her powerful voice in contemporary Brazilian music.

As a multi-instrumentalist, she has mastered the guitar, double bass, cavaquinho, atabaque and drums, and more. Her music blends afro-diasporic rhythms, including soul, blues, reggae, and Brazilian influences, while lyrically incorporating 'escrevivência' - writing-living that combines autobiography and social criticism. Her work is not limited to music; she engages in activism for human rights and gender equality, solidifying her role as a leading figure in black, queer, and anti-racist feminism.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 11 Hrs 02 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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