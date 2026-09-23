Bia Ferreira to Perform at Nublu as Part of World Music Institute's LET'S DANCE Series
The Brazilian artivist and multi-instrumentalist takes the stage at Nublu in Manhattan's Lower East Side on Friday, November 13, 2026.
Brazilian singer and multi-instrumentalist Bia Ferreira will perform at Nublu as part of World Music Institute's LET'S DANCE series, which showcases DJs and live bands from around the world.
Bia Ferreira is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and artivist (artist-activist) known for her powerful voice in contemporary Brazilian music.
As a multi-instrumentalist, she has mastered the guitar, double bass, cavaquinho, atabaque and drums, and more. Her music blends afro-diasporic rhythms, including soul, blues, reggae, and Brazilian influences, while lyrically incorporating 'escrevivência' - writing-living that combines autobiography and social criticism. Her work is not limited to music; she engages in activism for human rights and gender equality, solidifying her role as a leading figure in black, queer, and anti-racist feminism.
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