WHO KNEW Presents The Smartest People In The Room with Chris Gantry and Kerry Graham

It all goes down on Tuesday, September 1 at 2:00 pm EDT/11:00 am PDT.

Sometimes we simply outdo ourselves and this is a perfect example. Chris Gantry is a living legend and he's been holding court around Nashville for years. He's one of the last true "Outlaw Country" artists, and continues to write songs, post content to social media, and is revered by so many other contemporary songwriters.

Chris was best friends with Kris Kristofferson. He worked for and recorded with Johnny Cash. He chased girls and wrote with Shel Silverstein in Key West. He was on stage at Woodstock with Tim Harden. He took peyote and fired machine guns in the desert with Dennis Hopper. He is the last outlaw standing in Nashville. And best of all...he is our featured guest on The Smartest People In The Room.

Joining Chris in the room and conducting the interview is brand marketing genius, Kerry Graham. He's a global leader in the world of advertising, having won every industry award possible including CLIO's and ADDY's. He's run campaigns for A-listers such as Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Can you imagine the stories these two can tell? It all goes down on Tuesday, September 1 at 2:00 pm EDT/11:00 am PDT. It's also FREE, but you must register here.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You