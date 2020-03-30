WATCH: Elton John Hosts The iHeart Living Room Concert for America

Last night, FOX presented THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA, a music event to help fight the spread of the virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic.

Among those who performed were Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey and Tim McGRaw.

The hour-long concert also featured inspirational messages from guests as well as special appearances from Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and more as the benefit special paid tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.

The concert is currently streaming live on a loop on YouTube, and you can tune in below! Start the video from the beginning to view the full special, or watch live!





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You