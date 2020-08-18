WATCH: Avenue Beat Profiled on GENIUS Verified: At Home Series

Watch the Video Below

Sam Backoff, Savana Santos and Sami Bearden are breaking barriers and forging their own lane. The Pop trio, known as Avenue Beat, have skewered the pandemic, social isolation, dead pets, bad romance and a failed release as they surreptitiously dropped "F2020" on TikTok. Now, with over 14 million views on the platform and more than 17 million global streams to date, "F2020" has been cited by New York Times, VICE, Rolling Stone, NYLON, PAPER, Teen VOGUE, Billboard, Variety, Forbes, GENIUS Verified, Buzzfeed News and more, plus endorsed by artists like Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Anne-Marie and Kristin Chenoweth, while TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino tweeted it's the "Song of the Year." Just as importantly as the low impact track rolls and their angelic harmonies rise, the video behind them calls out the social injustices plaguing their conscious, offering a time capsule of how hard the year is sucking.

Watch the official lyric video created by lead singer Savana, who also produced the song, here.

Evoking Robert Palmer's dead-panned vixens of "Addicted To Love," Avenue Beat is nobody's back-up prop. The trio of theater nerds from Quincy, Illinois write, program, harmonize and conceptualize everything - commando-style - with a wink and nudge to how F'd things can be. They may not have any answers, but they believe in collective consciousness. Having written the song, that pretty succinctly says it all, they just want you to sing along. For the latest information and more, visit AvenueBeat.com and follow along on Instagram and TikTok.

