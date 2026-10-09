W.A.S.P. and KK's Priest Launch 42-Date North American Tour
The 42-date run features stops across North America with VIP experiences available through W.A.S.P. nation.
Heavy metal legends Blackie Lawless of W.A.S.P. and K.K. Downing of KK's Priest have joined forces to deliver a live experience on their 42-date tour across the U.S. and Canada. Highlighting the sheer momentum of the run, Lawless called it 'one of the best tours you will ever see' and promised fans a true 'quality show,' while Downing declared the trek 'on fire' as the band barrels through cities nationwide following a standout stop in Boston. With full details and ticket availability hosted on their official websites, both bands urge fans not to miss out as this tour hits towns across North America.
W.A.S.P. is again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs, tour the stage and take part in a personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased at https://waspnation.myshopify.com.
Tickets and VIP information are also available at www.WASPnation.com.
'W.A.S.P. -1984 TO HEADLESS' Tour Dates
10-09 - Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theater
10-10 - St Charles, IL Arcada Theater
10-11 - St Charles, IL Arcada Theater
10-13 - Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
10-14 - Harrisburg, PA Capitol City Music Hall
10-15 - Cleveland, OH Agoura Theater
10-16 - Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
10-17 - Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center
10-19 - Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre
10-21 - Edmonton, AB Midway Music Hall
10-22 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theater
10-23 - Coquitlam, BC Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - SOLD OUT
10-24 - Coquitlam, BC Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
10-25 - Seattle, WA Moore Theater
10-27 - San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
10-29 - Rancho Mirage, CA The Show @ Agua Caliente
10-30 - Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues
10-31 - Anaheim, CA The Grove
About W.A.S.P.
Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of Shock and Rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.
The band's founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.
About KK's Priest
You can't keep a heavy metal legend down. Although it's been over a dozen years since guitarist and songwriter K.K. Downing departed Judas Priest, the iconic band he co-founded and played with for 40 years, he was never really going to retire. It was only a matter of time before he reclaimed the spotlight. As his new album title proclaims, The Sinner Rides Again.
K.K. Downing has had metal coursing through his veins from the beginning, starting in the Midlands region of England where Judas Priest was born. He compellingly chronicled his life odyssey in his 2018 autobiography, and his recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame further secures his legacy as a pioneering musician, songwriter and guitarist.
As a founding member of the classic Judas Priest line-up, Downing helped lay the foundation for the heavy metal genre as a whole. His distinct style of playing is easily identifiable, he was part of a six-string duo that complemented and contrasted each other, and they would progress to new levels of excitement. He has taken that ethos and applied it to KK's Priest with impassioned results.
Fans already excited by KK's return will also be elated that KK's Priest are gearing up for another round of touring in the US and Canada in the fall of 2026 with fellow metal legends W.A.S.P.
For Downing, KK's Priest is not just a statement of intent. It is a statement of being. His lifelong heavy metal saga continues.
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