WAITRESS Tour Company Members Reunite Remotely To Create Music For Children!

Lilli Wosk and Brad Standley have created Peanut Butter Jams, a children's duo which grew out of the need to stay creative while theatre has gone dark.

Their debut album, Kitchen Dance Party, reunites friends and co-workers from the Waitress first national tour, Nick Anton, Tom Jorgenson, Andrew Whitbeck, and Lexi Bodick and features fellow children's musician, Bret Turner (The Tallest Kid in the Room). Brad and Lilli wrote these songs while driving across America on tour.

Producing a full-fledged album seemed like a pipe dream, but when the Broadway shutdown began, they asked their other (also out-of-work) band members to record individual tracks from their home studios. Their first two singles, Peanut Butter Toast and You and I, are available now and their debut album is set to release September 1st on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and everywhere you listen to music.

"Peanut Butter Jams truly came to life after a frantic phone call from my best friend, trying to balance full-time child care and a full-time job. Brad and I offered to sing for her kids for an hour, and before we knew it, we were broadcasting free concerts three times a week for friends, and friends of friends, and friends of friends of friends. It grew quickly because there was a real need for high-quality screen time." said Lilli Wosk

"I've written a lot of music over the years, but there is something really fascinating about digging into children's music. You can explore these epic melodies, or wailing guitar riffs that might seem a little cheesy in a different context, but are actually so satisfying to hear. It's also a sneaky way to tackle some of the larger issues that we?re dealing with as a society. Kids are really smart and they pick this stuff up intuitively if it's presented to them in a simple and honest way." said Brad Standley.

You can see them every Friday at 12pm EDT on Instagram Live (@PBJammyjams) playing free concerts for children of all ages. All relevant info is available at www.pbjams.fun, and joining their mailing list (via the website) is the best way to stay up-to-date on future releases and online concerts. Stay tuned for a Holiday album this December!

