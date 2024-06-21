Vocalist Stella Cole Set to Release Debut Album, Drops Cover of 'Moon River'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vocalist and rising artist Stella Cole will release her first studio album on August 30, 2024 via La Reserve Records. A highly anticipated debut, Stella interprets a collection of classics in a variety of settings, including many highlighted by an orchestra arranged by multiple Grammy-winner Alan Broadbent (Chet Baker, Natalie Cole), featuring Brazilian guitar master Chico Pinheiro, and produced by Grammy-winner Matt Pierson (Samara Joy, Laura Benanti). To accompany the announcement, Stella delivers a moving rendition of the timeless song “Moon River."

Stella Cole is quickly becoming known for her signature mix of jazz standards, Broadway gems, and beloved tunes from the Great American Songbook. Her sound is familiar, yet fresh and stands at the crossroads of past and present, classic and contemporary. Stella's commanding stage presence and captivating voice have ushered her from rural Illinois to performing at New York’s biggest jazz venues, including Duffy’s Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, and Café Carlyle — and as a featured artist with Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, she has toured the globe and collaborated on a cover of “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus that’s received over seven million views online (watch here).

Stella has captured a new generation of traditional pop fans on social media where she’s amassed over 1.5 million followers. Her popular cover videos of songs popularized by greats like Sara Vaughan, Julie Andrews and Ella Fitzegerald have also captured the attention of James Taylor, Michael Bublé, and Meghan Trainor.

Featuring songs made famous by everyone from Barbra Streisand (“When the Sun Comes Out”) and Judy Garland (“The Boy Next Door” and a classic re-interpretation of “Over the Rainbow”) to Billie Eilish (“My Future”) and Audrey Hepburn (“Moon River”), Stella Cole’s self-titled debut studio album arrives with an impressive vocal recording that serves to position her as a consummate artist in her own right.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

