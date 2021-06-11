Vocalist Staci Griesbach Launches SONGBOOK SINGLES On June 11

Known for reimagining the Great American Songbook of country music, Los Angeles-based vocalist Staci Griesbach is launching a new music collection called SONGBOOK SINGLES, debuting with the 1951 Academy Award-nominated Best Original Song "A Kiss to Build a Dream On" and 1961 Academy Award-winning Best Original Song "Moon River."

Both singles are available now on Bandcamp, www.StaciGriesbach.com, and coming June 25th to all digital and streaming platforms. Griesbach's new series will include songs ranging from the classic Great American Songbook to popular songs spanning genres from jazz and country music to musical theatre to rock and roll.

"My intent is to celebrate the art of the song and the incredible composers, songwriters and artists of the 20th century," Griesbach says. "Ella Fitzgerald interpreted the Great American Songbook like no other, and it's those classic standards that drew me to the genre of jazz. The SONGBOOK SINGLES series allows me to honor those incredible beloved standards while also branching out on my own path, as I've done with my full-length albums."

The SONGBOOK SINGLES collection launches with two classic jazz standards that are also highly praised hits from the silver screen. Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year,

"A Kiss To Build A Dream On" was originally composed by Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby,

yet it was Oscar Hammerstein II who adapted lyrics for the well-known tune that was made famous by Louis Armstrong and nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song from the 1951 film The Strip. Griesbach is also highlighting the 60th anniversary of the 1961 Academy Award-winning Best Original Song "Moon River," composed by

Henry Mancini with lyrics by Johnny Mercer. The song also took home the Grammy award in 1961 for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Rolling Stone lauded Griesbach's first single "Walkin' After Midnight" off her 2019 debut album My Patsy Cline Songbook as "a gorgeous jazz interpretation." Griesbach's sophomore album celebrated the 25th anniversary of Shania Twain's The Woman In Me, and

Rick Moore of American Songwriter commented, "In what would be difficult for most singers, Staci Griesbach somehow manages to combine the swing of Ella and Dinah with the country playfulness that Shania brought to these songs a quarter-century ago."

"The rich catalog of American composers no doubt blossomed over the decades of the

20th century because of the influences represented through our incredible cultural diversity," Griesbach added. "From the warmth in Ella's classic Standards to Carole King's du-wop sounds of the 1960s to the cry in Patsy Cline's honky-tonk classics, I hope to cherish and celebrate this incredible diversity of our musical heritage."

The SONGBOOK SINGLES collection will be available on all major digital music platforms and services as well as Bandcamp and for direct purchase on Staci Griesbach's artist website at www.StaciGriesbach.com.

"A Kiss to Build a Dream On" is written by Bert Kalmar, Harry Ruby, and Oscar Hammerstein II. Arrangement by Addison Frei and featuring Misha Bigos on keys, Gary Wicks on bass and Abe Lagrimas Jr. on drums. Recorded at TriTone Recording with Engineer Talley Sherwood, vocals recorded by Harriet Tam. Mixed by Steve Genewick and Mastered by Eric Boulanger at The Bakery.

"Moon River" is written by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer. Arrangement by Abe Lagrimas Jr. and Staci Griesbach. Featuring Abe Lagrimas Jr on ukulele. Recorded at TriTone Recording with Engineer Talley Sherwood, vocals recorded by Harriet Tam. Mixed by Steve Genewick and Mastered by Eric Boulanger at The Bakery.

*Songbook Singles Trademark is currently in process with the USPTO office.