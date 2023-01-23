Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing to Release New Concept Album

Violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing to Release New Concept Album

The album is scheduled for release on 3 February 2023.

Jan. 23, 2023  

"The Arctic is often misrepresented as stark and uninhabitable wasteland," Hemsing explains. "Yet it's a region of matchless beauty abounding in life, one that magically illustrates how all things cohere in fragile cycles. 'Arctic' is a musical journey through this unique and endangered natural habitat. I want this project to show people how magnificent and deserving of protection this landscape is, and to point out the threat of climate change, which affects us all."

"Arctic" is full of exhilarating melodies and impressively scored soundscapes that grow with each hearing, just as the arctic's breath-taking habitats do during the seasons. Hemsing has worked with many composers to create such new inimitable music combining elements from American film music and European neo-classical music.

"I wanted to combine unique and memorable melodies with a vivid orchestral sound that matches the grand panorama of the Arctic. The result is a highly diverse sort of film score for the concert hall, a soundtrack for a journey in your mind" says Hemsing.

The album features new original music by film composers Jacob Shea ("The Blue Planet") and Frode Fjellheim ("Frozen") as well as new arrangements and melodies by Ola Gjeillo, James Newton Howard, Selim Palmgren, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Henning Sommerro, Ole Bull and Edvard Grieg.

The centre piece of the album is the 20-minute "Arctic Suite" by L.A.-based film composer Jacob Shea, who joined Hans Zimmer to write the iconic music to "The Blue Planet", a favourite of millions of music lovers. In the six sections of his suite, Shea depicts the unique natural phenomena of the Arctic, finding melodies for "Frozen Worlds" in winter, the "Aurora" in the polar night and the "Sunrise" in the morning of the polar day. He lends sound to whirling swarms of fish in "Rush of Life" and the poetic whistling of the "Polar Winds" before he ends with a melancholy glance at current environmental changes in "Sea Ice Melting".

Frode Fjellheim, a composer best known for his work on "Frozen", hails from the Sámi, a population that has inhabited the European polar circle for centuries. His compositions "Under the Arctic Moon" and "The Return of the Sun" are inspired by joiks, the traditional songs of the Sámi. In "The Return of the Sun" he even sings one of these traditional melodies himself.

The musical journey through the Arctic encompasses other new and colourful orchestral arrangements of works by Nordic composers, such as the vividly picturesque "Snowflakes" by Selim Palmgren, "Whispering" by Einojuhani Rautavaara, "Dawn" by Ola Gjeillo and "Vårsøg" by Henning Sommerro. "Vårsøg", a well-known melody in Norway, roughly translates as "the search for a new spring". Originally written as a folk-pop song, it thus embodies the hope for a fresh start in life. Arranger Ben Palmer has embedded the melody in an emotional hymn for violin and orchestra.

To Hemsing, James Newton Howard's "A Hidden Life" has metaphorical significance: "There's so much life hidden in the Arctic, for example beneath the sea ice. Large parts of it have never been explored at all, and we can only guess its importance for the global ecosystem."

"Arctic" contains two familiar melodies from the European classical tradition: "Last Spring" by Edvard Grieg, and "La Melancholie" by Ole Bull. They stand for the memory of a resplendent life that still exists today in the Arctic, a life which, in its present form, is vanishing beyond recovery under the influence of climate change.

"Arctic" was produced by the British Grammy- and BAFTA-winning sound engineer Jonathan Allen (Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Lisa Batiashvili, Andrea Bocelli) and recorded together with the Arctic Philharmonic Orchestra in Bodø, a Norwegian town within the Arctic Circle.

Listen to the lead single here:



Emilie-Claire Barlow Returns with Spark Bird Photo
Emilie-Claire Barlow Returns with 'Spark Bird'
Barlow has accrued a remarkable resume of critical success, including seven Juno nominations, with two jazz vocal Juno awards—2013’s best Jazz Vocal Recording for her all-French song collection Seule ce soir and her Clear Day collaboration with the Metropole Orkest winning the same award in 2016.
Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid Dance Dance (feat. Alessandra) Photo
Gabry Ponte Drops Pop-Dance Hybrid 'Dance Dance' (feat. Alessandra)
Following a massive start to 2023 with a rework of his track I’m Good (Blue) from David Guetta and Bebe Rexha that returned to top the global charts after 25 years, Gabry Ponte releases single Dance Dance (feat. Alessandra) via Spinnin’ Records. The Grammy-nominated and Multi-Platinum producer has amassed over 2B streams on Spotify.
Sondre Lerche Releases Summer In Reverse Remix by William Basinskis SPARKLE DIVISION Photo
Sondre Lerche Releases 'Summer In Reverse' Remix by William Basinski's SPARKLE DIVISION
Sondre Lerche released “Summer In Reverse” (SPARKLE DIVISION remix) from Avatars Of The Night, a forthcoming collection of remixes, reworks, demos of the material from his 2022 LP Avatars Of Love along with brand new song “The Most Savage Joke.” Their tour will make stops in New York, Los Angeles and more.
The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates Photo
The Piano Guys Announce Australian Tour Dates
Arriving as a musical phenomenon seemingly overnight, the quartet of Jon Schmidt [pianist, songwriter], Steven Sharp Nelson [cellist, songwriter], Paul Anderson [producer, videographer], and Al van der Beek [music producer, songwriter] have delivered bold compositions that transcend boundaries of style and genre.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American DatesJackson Wang Announces 'Magic Man' World Tour 2023 North American Dates
January 23, 2023

Singer, performer, and producer Jackson Wang announces his first-ever North American tour dates as a solo act for his MAGIC MAN World Tour.
Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'Kiwi Pop Duo Foley Announce Part 1 of Debut Album 'Crowd Pleaser, PT. 1'
January 20, 2023

New Zealand’s acclaimed pop duo Foley, including members Ash Wallace and Gabe Everett, announce the first part of their debut album titled Crowd Pleaser, Pt. 1. The pair also releases heartfelt new single, “Nothing,” which features Gabe’s lead vocals for the first time. Watch the visualizer now!
Phoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and VedoPhoenix Rapper Richie Evans Shares EP With Guests Rick Ross, Jay Rock, Eastside K-Boy and Vedo
January 20, 2023

Featured guests include Los Angeles rappers Jay Rock and Eastside K-Boy along with platinum artists Rick Ross and R&B vocalist Vedo. The latter two are featured on the Highly Favored new single and music video “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” a track inspired by the classic from Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New SingleSevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single
January 20, 2023

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date. Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single “Go Back” (out now via Ultra Records.
Mikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris ShowsMikey Ferrari Releases 'Crash Course' in Advance of London, Paris Shows
January 20, 2023

Earlier he shared the piano ballad “Montana”, aptly named after where he spent his adolescent years, and his harrowing, heart-wrenching track 'Oxycontin' (+ live video directed by Jax Anderson). The latest signee to esteemed Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Matt Maeson, et. al) will release these tracks on his upcoming Stories From Montana EP.
share