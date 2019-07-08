Vintage & Morelli Unveils Sophomore Studio Album and Headlines Silk Music Showcase 500: US Summer Tour

The veil has been lifted off of progressive pioneer Vintage & Morelli's Sophomore album "Hymn To The Night". The latest volume in Marco Cubric's discography is presented in 14 chapters that take listeners on a journey through the polished producer's soundscapes. Debuting at #6 on the iTunes Dance charts in the Americas it is confirmed that the album's bound for commercial success.

"Hymn To The Night" made its mark well before full-impact. The albums' premiere dance single 'Ascension' saw support en mass from dance music staples Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Kyau & Albert and more, receiving two consecutive weekly plays on Above & Beyond's Group Therapy? Radio show. The following single releases 'Bloom' and 'Breathe' provided ample insight into the vocal contributions made by the selected songbirds Brandon Mignacca and Arielle Maren.

As a body of work "Hymn To The Night" is a magnificent sonic representation of Vintage & Morelli's broad talents, and a true piece of his soul. Canadian born Brandon Mignacca lends his beautiful songwriting and vocal abilities to the album both in the previously blossomed 'Bloom' but also through 'Love Is.' Longstanding Vintage & Morelli collaborator Arielle Maren also makes a tremendous contribution to the record, gracing no less than five tracks with her characteristically emotive lyrics and vocals; offering a little taste of something for each individual's liking and foreshadowing the post-album single 'Lonely Shore' set for release in early August.



Packed with experimental, serene and euphoric elements, the Sophomore artist album serves as the pinnacle of his musical development. The body of work showcases a spectrum of his compositional talents, ranging from gorgeous orchestral leads, euphoric breakdowns and chill out tracks to peak-hour progressive house and trance cuts. Lead dance single 'Ascension' is joined by other high energy instrumentals with 'Senshi' coming in close succession. Following the six-track vocal segment, the album is brought to its' conclusion by way of melodic instrumental installments. driving downtempo 'Riptide' is succeeded by drum & bass inspired 'The Deep Abyss'and followed by acoustic leaning 'Last of Us'. The album is brought to its' completion as it had began, in symphony. Orchestral 'Cosmic Overture' ignites the album and title track 'Hymn To The Night' sees the journey to its' end.

Born Marko Cubric but known across the globe as Vintage & Morelli, the Serbian native has worked tirelessly over the last 15 years on developing his signature style of composition. Characterized by the effortless weft ofpurely progressive house, trance, and downtempo elements into vivid, cinematic soundscapes, he has been able to successfully capture listeners and move them to feel his compositions, not just hear them. With releases on esteemed labels such as Anjunabeats, Armada Music, and Silk Music.

Vintage & Morelli continues to enhance both his sound and expansive range thanks to a consistent output of acclaimed singles and EPs leading up to the ultimate release of his Sophomore artist album. Celebrations for the release of "Hymn To The Night" come in-tandem with Vintage & Morelli's premiere venture to take on the United States, boasting headliner billings across all dates of the 2019 SILK Music Showcase 500: USA Summer Tour. These showcases lead by the pioneers of the authentic progressive sound are of the rare variety and are not to be missed for fans of the genre, with all tickets on sale now.

SILK Music Showcase 500: USA Summer Tour

July 13 - Sound-Bar, Chicago IL

July 18 - Bar Standard, Denver

July 19 - Ora Nightclub, Seattle

July 20 - Audio, San Francisco

August 2 - Bar Smith, Phoenix

August 3 - The Circle OC, Orange County





