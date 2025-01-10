Vincent Mason Shares New Track 'Waitin' On You To Wear Off'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising Interscope/UMG Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason starts the new year off with the release of “Waitin’ on You to Wear Off,” available everywhere now.

This track offers a raw, emotional exploration of love, heartache, and the time it takes to move on after a breakup. Written by Vincent Mason, Jack Hummel, and Colton Venner, this record tells the story of heartache and hope, embodying the bittersweet realization that healing may not happen overnight, but it does happen.

“I was more hands on with this production than I have ever been before,” Mason shares. "I had such a clear vision of how I wanted this song to feel, and it just felt like the perfect time of year for it."

His breakout single “Hell is a Dance Floor” has racked up over 75 million streams, followed by other releases including “Heart Like This,” “Train of Thought,” “Speak of the Devil,” and his debut EP Can't Just Be Me. This song is the perfect continuation of his heartbreak anthem streak and “once again proves that hitmaking runs through his blood" (Roots N Revelry).

With more new music on the way, Mason will be spending the upcoming months on his first-ever headline tour, the Hell Is A Dance Floor Tour which sold out during presales. Adding to his touring route, he will also appear on Riley Green’s Damn Country Music Tour in 2025 as well as festivals across the country.

ABOUT VINCENT MASON:

“Expansive artistry framed by relatable storytelling and warm sonics” (Earmilk) Vincent Mason has honed his craft for songwriting since grabbing a guitar just a few short years ago. Growing up right outside of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, he realized very early on how much he loved lyrics and quickly became fascinated with the art of writing a good song.

Fusing his influences like Parker McCollum and John Mayer, his southern countryside blends perfectly with the singer-songwriter's pop sensibilities - creating a fresh new sound that's becoming incredibly popular in the genre. Amassing over 110 million streams across platforms, the 24-year-old taps into his life experiences to curate a narrative true to country storytelling. His smash hit from his latest EP Can't Just Be Me, “Hell is a Dance Floor” has been a huge breakout moment, garnering millions of streams. The song has received support from major editorial playlists, including Spotify's Hot Country and Apple Music's Country Risers, among many others. This summer, John Mayer included his latest release, “Heart Like This” on his Sirius XM show - speaking positively about hearing the track.

He toured alongside Parker McCollum, Ashley Cooke, and served as direct support for Gavin Adcock's 2024 summer and fall tours. Last summer, he was on the bill for several dates with Luke Bryan as well as a slot opening for Miranda Lambert. With more music on the way, this passionate writer and artist sets out to stay true to his influences and his story to deliver a powerful message through his music to his growing audience.

Photo Credit: Jacob Powers

Comments