Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.

Vikina has released "Bad Girls," alongside the producer/composer 11APE who embeds party vibes into its creativity with beats and lyrics that make people want to sing, dance, and love. 11APE, the first artist signed to E11EVEN Music.

"After we purchased Bored Ape Yacht Club #11 and put the E11EVEN hat on it, the ape was brought to life, and 11APE was born," said Gino LoPinto, Operating Partner of E11EVEN Music and E11EVEN Miami. "We are so proud of 11APE's first single with Vikina and collaborating with Mr. 305 Records. It has been incredible and we can't wait for what's in store - from major performances to releasing new music to big collaborations - 11APE is officially beyond the metaverse."

Since opening its doors in early 2014, E11EVEN Miami has catapulted the South Florida nightlife scene to incredible new heights. In 2019, the landmark destination established itself as the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot globally, further cementing its presence as one of the most sought-after clubs in the world. E11EVEN Miami is known for presenting unforgettable up-close-and-personal performances by some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry.

Stars such as Drake, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Tiesto, Diplo, Rick Ross, Post Malone, Daddy Yankee, and Nicky Jam have taken the stage in front of guests including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sting, Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Gigi & Bella Hadid, Dwyane Wade, Vin Diesel and more.

"The latest vertical of the E11EVEN ecosystem, E11EVEN Music, has been in discussion for quite some time and is especially close to my heart; music is why I entered the nightlife business 30 years ago," added LoPinto. "My partner and E11EVEN concept creator Dennis DeGori, and co-founders Michael Simkins and Marc Roberts, have fully embraced this new venture, and we couldn't be more excited. This is just the beginning!"

Vikina made a surprise appearance during 11APE's set for a live performance of their new single "Bad Girls" at CLUB 11ELEVEN Miami on Friday, August 5. Recording With other live performances and more big-name collaborations in the works, 11APE has officially gone beyond the metaverse.

"It is an honor to be signed to Mr. 305 Inc. and make history in Latin/American music with EDM. It is an incredible opportunity for which I am willing to present my best. Being from Miami and of Cuban and Ecuadorian descent, I closely followed E11EVEN's growth. To see how it quickly became a world-class brand, known for its world-famous ultraclub E11EVEN Miami, and now, I am so happy to be able to work with them. Most importantly, they bet on and believe in my project. It is something indescribable. We are ready to give the world incredible music full of originality and freshness. I also feel super grateful to Mr. 305 Inc, who has given us staunch support despite being an emerging project, allowing me to achieve incredible things with my career. I feel super excited and want everyone to know everything we are working on," stated VIKINA.

VIKINA is already well on her way to becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records. The artist now shares her passion with fans around the world by delivering infectious songs and relatable stories across platforms.

"We are excited to continue the momentum of being the exclusive music partner for E11EVEN Music latest single release, Bad Girls, and adding them to our artist portfolio," said Robert Fernandez, President & CEO Mr. 305 Records. E11EVEN Music has played a critical role in the unstoppable growth of Latin & EDM music. It is an honor to join forces with them and our partners to showcase their new music and history through compelling content and live experiences for Latin music fans like the one we are premiering with VIKINA and 11APE."

Mr. 305 Inc. "Bad Girls," is being distributed by Sony Music's The Orchard and will be available on all streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.

