Video: Yeat Unveils Official Music Video for GO2WORK (Feat. Summrs)

Yeat has unveiled the official music video for “GO2WORK” featuring Summrs, from his fifth LP LYFESTYLE – out now via Lyfestyle Corporation / Field Trip / Capitol Records. The Jack Rottier and Alex Edep directed visual shows the original collaborators together again, cutting between scenes of the duo effortlessly rapping together and working in a 7-11 style convenience store. Leading up to today’s video release, “GO2WORK” bench ads popped up across L.A. with the number 1-800-GO2-WORK promising help for those ‘still broke?’ and ‘in need of a job?’.

LYFESTYLE arrived just last week to massive widespread recognition, debuting on Spotify at #1 on the Top Album Debut chart both globally and domestically, as well as two tracks on the Top Songs Debut USA chart. As of this weekend, the album is currently charting in over 100+ countries on Apple Music. On Saturday, Yeat joined Don Toliver on stage for his headlining show at Crypto.com Arena to perform their new track to a sold-out crowd.

LYFESTYLE arrives on the heels of an impressive year for Yeat, following February’s release of album 2093, his fourth entry in the Top 10 in only 2 years: Lyfë (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alivë (No. 6 in 2022), AftërLyfe (No. 4 in 2023) and 2093 (No. 2 in 2024).

Teasing for LYFESTYLE kicked off this summer when Yeat hinted at new music during his special three-show North American run across New York, Los Angeles, and Portland. The first official announce of the upcoming album arrived in September when Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corporation confirmed the name LYFESTYLE through a video graffitiing the word across a Lamborghini. This reveal was followed closely by another video taking over New York’s Times Square billboards to announce LYFESTYLE’S October release, and the official album trailer which can be viewed here. Most recently, Yeat embarked on an international tour across the EU & UK—an explosive run through 9 cities which included his first ever headlining show in London, which The Guardian noted as a “ribcage-reverberating success”—before the final album easter egg earlier this week when Lyfestyle Corporation unveiled an eerie video of massive flame letters spelling out the album name in a deserted field. Now, LYFESTYLE has finally arrived, see full track-listing below.

LYFESTYLE Track-List:

1. GEEK TIMË

2. STFU

3. THEY TELL MË

4. HEARD OF MË

5. SPEEDBALL

6. U DON’T KNOW LYFE

7. ORCHESTRATË

8. BË QUIET (FEAT. KODAK BLACK)

9. THE COSTËS

10. GO2WORK (FEAT. SUMMRS)

11. GONE 4 A MIN

12. FOREVER AGAIN

13. ON 1

14. FLYTROOP

15. ELIMINATË

16. LYING 5 FUN

17. NEW HIGH (FEAT. DON TOLIVER)

18. SO WHAT

19. LYFESTYLE (FEAT. LIL DURK)

20. GOD TALKIN SHHH

21. LYFE PARTY

22. FATË (BONUS)

About Yeat:

﻿Low-fi melodies, clever cutting lyrics, and a distinctly mysterious persona are all highlights that build up the enigma that is Yeat, one of the most interesting rises in music. The prolific rapper broke through in 2021 when his song “Gët Busy” began appearing in TikTok videos. The track became so ubiquitous that it caught the attention of heavyweight rappers, including Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, and many more. As his fame skyrocketed, so did the mania surrounding the artist’s cult-like following which led to the shutdown of a show in Los Angeles at The Roxy. Now, with two headlining tours under his belt, three Billboard Top 10 Album Debuts, and over 8 billion global streams, the young talent is well on his way to superstardom.

Yeat was born Noah Smith in 2000. He began releasing music around 2015, taking notes from Young Thug’s melodic strangeness and the inventive production styles of rappers who were rising to prominence as he grew up. He started out using the moniker Lil Yeat, but shortened it to Yeat in 2018. That year, he released his first mixtape, Deep Blue Strips. From then on, he was in hyperdrive. As his fame skyrocketed, Yeat released the mixtapes Alivëand 4L, and the Trëndi EP, before the release of his first proper studio album. Up 2 Më was issued in September 2021 followed by a second studio LP, 2 Alivë, in early 2022.

Just last year, Yeat was tapped by superstar Drake to collaborate on record “IDGAF” which is featured on Drake’s album For All The Dogs. The song, which was an instant hit, debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Most recently, Yeat had his highest album debut to date earlier this year with 2093 at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Within its first week of release, the blockbuster project reached over 150M global streams and sold 70,000 equivalent album units. 2093 marked Yeat’s fourth entry into the Top 10 in only two years: Lyfë (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alivë (No. 6 in 2022), AftërLyfe (No. 4 in 2023) and now 2093 (No. 2 in 2024).

Photo credit: Alex Edep

