Video: Wiseboy Jeremy Feat Phoenix James 'Do I Not?'

The song is setting the stage for his forthcoming project, Pumpkin Seeds, (which will be released 1Q of 2024).

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Video: Wiseboy Jeremy Feat Phoenix James 'Do I Not?'

Advancing from a small town in New Jersey, Wiseboy Jeremy expresses life through his lens of the world with Hip-Hop as his chosen medium.

The 21-year-old artist relays his introspection over jazz-tinged, contemplative production with a little bit of classic East Coast grit. Known for his unique ability to piece together thoughts that directly represent his peer into the lens of hope, his lyrics reside between a space of wisdom and a yearning to learn more.

Jeremy's 2022 effort, Still Chldrn, is a meditative collection of stories painted over unquantized, Blues & Hip-Hop laced production. The year that has passed following its release, has brought Jeremy to the eyes of publications such as Pigeons & Planes (where he was named a Best New Artist), Bandcamp, Frank Ocean's Homer Radio, Daily Chiefers, Sheesh Media & more.

Setting the stage for his forthcoming project, Pumpkin Seeds, (which will be released 1Q of 2024), Wiseboy Jeremy has now released a new video and single “Do I Not?”  “Do I Not?” is now available at all DSP's and you can watch the video below. 

“Do I Not?” is for those lost within” Wiseboy Jeremy affirms.   “Those looking elsewhere to find the answers that they end up discovering within themselves.”

Watch Wiseboy Jeremy FEAT Phoenix James “Do I Not?” Video:



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of Houdini Photo
Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of 'Houdini'

“Houdini” kickstarts the narrative thread that weaves its way through Dua’s upcoming project. The track was written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, a group who served as core collaborators throughout the project, and was produced by Parker and Harle.

2
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release Tru Tru (DJ Sliink Remix) Photo
MVW X TiaCorine & Lil Cherry Release 'Tru Tru' (DJ Sliink Remix)

MVW teams up with TiaCorine and Lil Cherry for the 'Tru Tru' remix by DJ Sliink. The song is a syrupy ode to female empowerment and pleasure, offering a psychedelic, anime, trap dream world for listeners to escape into.

3
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of Trustfall Album Photo
P!NK Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Trustfall' Album

The Tour Deluxe Edition features six live recordings from her Summer Carnival tour including singles such as “What About Us,” “When I Get There,” and “Cover Me in Sunshine” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, as well as covers of Sade's “No Ordinary Love” and Sinead O'Connor's “Nothing Compares 2 U” with Brandi Carlile.

4
Beyoncé Drops New Song MY HOUSE From RENAISSANCE Film Photo
Beyoncé Drops New Song 'MY HOUSE' From RENAISSANCE Film

Beyoncé has dropped a new song to celebrate the release of her RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ. The new single, 'MY HOUSE,' is played at the end credits of the movie. Now that it's playing in theaters everywhere, the Grammy-winner has released it on to streaming platforms everywhere.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
I NEED THAT