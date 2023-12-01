Video: Wiseboy Jeremy Feat Phoenix James 'Do I Not?'

Advancing from a small town in New Jersey, Wiseboy Jeremy expresses life through his lens of the world with Hip-Hop as his chosen medium.

The 21-year-old artist relays his introspection over jazz-tinged, contemplative production with a little bit of classic East Coast grit. Known for his unique ability to piece together thoughts that directly represent his peer into the lens of hope, his lyrics reside between a space of wisdom and a yearning to learn more.

Jeremy's 2022 effort, Still Chldrn, is a meditative collection of stories painted over unquantized, Blues & Hip-Hop laced production. The year that has passed following its release, has brought Jeremy to the eyes of publications such as Pigeons & Planes (where he was named a Best New Artist), Bandcamp, Frank Ocean's Homer Radio, Daily Chiefers, Sheesh Media & more.

Setting the stage for his forthcoming project, Pumpkin Seeds, (which will be released 1Q of 2024), Wiseboy Jeremy has now released a new video and single “Do I Not?” “Do I Not?” is now available at all DSP's and you can watch the video below.

“Do I Not?” is for those lost within” Wiseboy Jeremy affirms. “Those looking elsewhere to find the answers that they end up discovering within themselves.”

Watch Wiseboy Jeremy FEAT Phoenix James “Do I Not?” Video: