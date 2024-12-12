Video: Willie Watson Releases New Live Video Ahead of UK Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Singer-songwriter, poet, actor and multi-instrumentalist Willie Watson has released a live video for his beautiful song ‘Play It One More Time’ taken from the widely acclaimed new self-titled album out now via Little Operation Records and More (Thirty Tigers).

‘Play It One More Time’ ripples with beautiful despair and examines the fleeting balm of music itself, or how the help it gives us can fade when we’re not truly hearing. The new video ‘Play It One More Time (Live From The Midnight Special)’ is a gorgeous rendition of the track, performed by Willie in the back of an RV alongside Ben Gould on double bass and Sami Braman on fiddle. The video has been shot and directed by ‪Joseph Wasilewski.

The new album Willie Watson has been widely celebrated as one of the greatest Americana albums of 2024. It is nominated for ‘International Album Of The Year’ at the UK Americana Awards 2025, and event where Willie has also been selected to appear as prestigious ‘Spotlight’ performer at the ceremony.

The album has also been championed in Classic Rock Magazine’s Top 5 Country Albums Of 2024 and hailed as Uncut’s Americana Album Of The Month amongst a wealth of further praise for the stunning record.

Willie Watson will commence his UK headline tour in January 2025, which will also include an appearance at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow.

He will be playing the following shows:

JANUARY 2025

23rd London UK Americana Awards

25th Nottingham Bodega

26th Leeds The Old Woollen

27th Liverpool Leaf

28th Glasgow Celtic Connections @ Cottiers Theatre

30th Manchester Night & Day

31st Bristol Thekla



February 2025

1st London 100 Club



Following the UK tour Willie will embark on a huge 73 date tour of the USA with Alison Krauss and Union Station starting in March. Tickets for all Willie Watson shows are available here.

Bringing his beautiful songs to life, Willie Watson has many years of musical output to draw from. However, the centerpiece of the performances will be Watson’s first-ever solo album of original material which, over 20 years into his career, was released worldwide this year.

The former founding member of Old Crow Medicine Show has been a part of numerous musical projects, soundtracks, and films. Yet this new collection of songs is honest and potent, an unadorned reflection of Watson’s life, his mistakes, his traumas, and his gratitude to still be here, to still be alive, and to still be loved. It's the type of record that can’t come early in one’s career and was won after a life of hard battles and difficult lessons.

Photo credit: Hayden Shiebler

Comments