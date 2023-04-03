Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Durand Bernarr's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Bernarr is joined by a full band (also clad in costumes from The Proud Family).

Apr. 03, 2023  

On Friday, March 31st, NPR Music debuted acclaimed singer and songwriter Durand Bernarr anxiously-awaited Tiny Desk Concert. He played a total of nine tracks while outfitted in a white and magenta sequined 'fit with a pompadour-styled wig, paying homage to Bobby Proud from the Disney Channel's animated series The Proud Family.

Joined by a full band (also clad in costumes from The Proud Family), Bernarr truly created a captivating experience. He opened the performance with the soulful "Leveled," showcasing his electrifying voice between ethereal key taps and funky bass. Among many highlights, his energy practically overflowed on the fan favorite "Stuck."

As the beat broke down with a driving cadence, Bernarr removed his shirt and wig, launched into a flurry of dance moves, and even stood up on the desk completely and utterly free. He concluded the performance with an instrumental rendition of "Melody," while simultaneously giving thanks to everyone involved.

Bernarr has amassed a global following through his tuneful albums, including 2020's Dur& and 2022's Wanderlust. He notably performed alongside Erykah Badu on tour, while also collaborating with the likes of The Internet, Anderson. Paak, Ari Lennox, and more. Reflecting on his performance, Bernarr told the Tiny Desk team, "I had to show on this platform I'm so much more than just R&B. I'm not meant to be understood; I'm meant to be experienced."

Last September, Durand debuted his highly anticipated sophomore album Wanderlust. The twelve-track album arrived on the heels of Lil Bit, the lead single. Wanderlust debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Top R&B/Soul albums chart and No. 31 on the iTunes Albums chart (all genres). Durand also recently concluded "The Wanderlust Tour," his sold-out 17-city tour that kicked off on February 13th at The New Parish in Oakland, CA and made stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Cleveland - his hometown - New York, Atlanta, and more before wrapping at The Roxy in Los Angeles on March 18th.

Written and arranged by Durand Bernarr, Wanderlust embodies an intimate unveiling of Durand's introspective journey and his arrival to renewed self-awareness. Wanderlust is the result of taking multiple deep dives inward and identifying lessons learned from always being a student of life and self. I'm happy to share such a pivotal personal moment with my cousins, and their cousins," says Durand Bernarr.

Watch the Tiny Desk concert here:




