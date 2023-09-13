Video: Watch Demi Lovato Perform a Rock Medley of Her Hits at the VMAs

Demi Lovato appeared at the VMAs last night to perform a rock medley of her greatest hits, including "Cool For the Summer," "Heart Attack," and "Sorry Not Sorry."

The 14x nominee and multi-hyphenated icon returned for her first “VMAs” performance in 6 years.

The performance came days before the release of her highly anticipated new album REVAMPED which features rock versions of her hit songs. The new album will be released on Friday, September 15.

Demi’s many unforgettable “VMAs” moments include her 2015 stage debut with “Cool for the Summer” and 2017 performance of “Sorry Not Sorry.” The award-winning musician, who took home “Best Video with a Message” in 2012, is up for 2x categories: “Best Pop” and “Video for Good.”

Watch the performance here:



