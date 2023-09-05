Video: Watch Björk's 'Victimhood' Music Video

Björk has shared a fantastical new animated video for ‘Victimhood’, directed by Gabríela Friðriksdóttir & Pierre-Alain Giraud, which was debuted at her Cornucopia performance at the Altice Arena in Lisbon on Friday night.

The video is an extension of the world Björk created for her album ‘Fossora’. ‘Victimhood’ discusses Jungian archetypes of self-pity, sacrifice and matriarchal care, within a melancholic composition that unfurls slowly across jagged electronics, foghorn clarinets and layered vocal harmonies.

Director Gabríela Friðriksdóttir told us; “I was absolutely fascinated by the song. I couldn't forget it, I had some dreams about it too. It was a deep connection from the first time I heard it. The song deals with things that I often think about, it's about self-pity and how ridiculous you were or how funny you were in a situation, or in a strange place where you had hard times, and then you see yourself. Instead of pointing at somebody else all the time, it's so nice to rediscover yourself. To break through the concrete mask of a certain feeling at a certain time. I think in the lyrics themselves, there’s this poetry about a human situation that’s really welcoming for everyone, I think everyone can understand it”.

Björk continues; “I sort of have this illusion idea of myself as being this kind of optimist. But you have to be truthful. It’s trickier to catch the tail of the self-pity for an optimist. Sometimes it becomes the role of the women, in difficult situations to take on the catharsis and emotional work, and if there's some dark shadows or forces in a situation, we’ll convert it into sort of good energy, for other family members, so they don’t have to, we will take care of it. That’s a strange kind of victim hat too, you choose to do that, nobody asked you to. That's maybe where the humour comes in. It’s very interesting. I just love this painting so much. These characters are so magical, they just have such deep, deep meaning for me”.

‘Victimhood’ is taken from Björk’s Grammy-nominated album ‘Fossora’ (named as one of The New York Times’ and Pitchfork’s Albums of the Year).

In August, The Association of Independent Music (AIM) announced that Björk was to be crowned Best Live Performer, nominated for her Cornucopia tour which continues until the end of the year. She kicked off the European leg of the Cornucopia arena tour with sold-out shows in Lisbon and Madrid and it will continue in Paris this coming Friday at Accor Arena, with final tickets available now.

Björk is a multidisciplinary artist who, time and again, innovates across music, art, fashion and technology. From writing, arranging and producing an expansive music catalogue to her collaborations with scientists, app developers, writers, inventors, musicians and instrument makers, Björk continues to inspire and experiment, redefining the boundaries of what it means to be a musician.

Cornucopia dates

8th September - FR, Paris - Bercy Accor Arena

12th September - IT, Milan - Mediolanum Forum

16th September - CZ, Prague - O2 Arena

19th September - AT, Vienna - Stadthalle Vienna

23th September - IT, Bologna - Unipol Arena

18th November - PO, Krakow - Tauron Arena

21th November - DE, Hamburg - Barclays Arena

24th November - DE, Leipzig - Leipzig Arena

28th November - CH, Zurich - Hallenstadion

2nd December - FR, Nantes - Zenith de Nantes

5th December - FR, Bordeaux - Grand Arena Bordeaux