Video: Tobe Nwigwe Shares 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Documentary

Tobe Nwigwe is an enigma. The lyrics and tone of his music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation Nigerian kid in Houston, TX. Tobe has a singular goal in life: "to make purpose popular".

His music has garnered a lot of attention, from First Lady Michelle Obama, who put his song “I'm Dope” on her workout playlist to fellow hometown icon Beyoncé who featured him prominently on billboards, commercials, and in-store placements nationally for her Adidas x IVY PARK Rodeo collection campaign.

Tobe holds a best-of performance for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series quickly reaching millions of views and wide acclaim.

During the pandemic, Tobe went viral on digital platforms for his songs "I Need You To (Breonna Taylor Tribute)" and "Try Jesus." “Try Jesus” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

2022 was a phenomenal year of “firsts” for Tobe, highlighted by the end of year announcement of his first GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist. Tobe debuted his first motion picture musical score in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever in collaboration with Ludwig Göransson. He made his acting debut as a strong supporting character in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, “Mo,” playing the role of Mo’s best friend, Nick. And Tobe won his first NAACP awards!

In addition to leading performance sets at Something In The Water Fest, Bonnaroo Music Fest, and Austin City Limits Fest, Tobe made his international debut with sold out shows in London, UK and Johannesburg, South Africa.

As well as featuring in his first international marketing campaign, led by Italian brand, Moncler, in collaboration with Pharrell Williams, where Tobe led its 70th Anniversary global campaign in print, digital and billboards in Milan and throughout the world.

Additionally, Tobe released his well received EP, moMINTs, with guest features by Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Chamillionaire, CeeLo Green, Royce da 5’9, Coast Contra and NBA superstar Damian Lillard.

2023 has shown zero signs of slowdown as Tobe is set to make his silver screen debut joining the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, starring as Reek, best friend to lead character, Noah. He also holds the lone original song in the film, “On My Soul” featuring Nas and Jacob Banks.

On the live front, Tobe and squad made a critically acclaimed debut at Coachella and are embarking on multiple tier 1 festivals across the US this summer. The year will round out with new music and some exciting collaborations across fashion, music, and video!

Watch the new music video here:



