Video: Spinall Releases New Video for 'One Call' Feat. Tyla & Omah Lay

Nigerian DJ/ producer SPINALL released the highly-awaited visuals to his newest single, "One Call," featuring South African Grammy-winning Tyla, Afrobeats singer-songwriter Omah Lay, and co-produced by Nigerian Producer P.Priime. The track is available exclusively via Epic Records/TheCAPMusic.

Portugal's striking landscapes served as the backdrop for the "One Call" music video, capturing the essence of summer and romance, with scenes of a wedding ceremony serving as an ode to Black love. Longtime SPINALL collaborator UAX directed the video, which visually narrates the track's romantic undertones while maintaining the vibrant energy of SPINALL's signature Afrobeats and house music sounds.

About SPINALL

Nigerian producer and artist SPINALL has a joyous, genre-blurring take on Afrobeats that has been pivotal in bringing the genre to the world over the last decade. From being the first African DJ to perform at SXSW in 2015 to appearing in Beyoncé’s musical documentary about her 2019 soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift, Spinall has amassed more than 2.8 million Spotify monthly listeners worldwide.

His newest album, 2023’s Top Boy, features influences from R&B, amapiano, and electronic music, with guests including Ghanaian- American Afro-fusion star Amaarae (“Bow Down”) and British rapper Stefflon Don (“Oshey”), Nigerian star Asake (Palazzo), the legend Olamide (Bunda) alongside the Nina Simone-sampling “Power (Remember Who You Are),” mixed and mastered by Dr. Dre. And his new single “Loju” features Wizkid’s dulcet vocals over a beat that sizzles like hot oil.

While Spinall welcomes the acclaim, he is committed to honoring his roots by making music that resonates globally without sacrificing any authenticity. In 2014, the Lagos native collaborated with Burna Boy on his debut single, “GBÀ GBÈ É,” a joyous track that became an immediate hit. Following the release of his debut, he would go on to release four more albums by 2020. With a number of big singles and awards in the years since, and a robust label of his own called TheCAPMusic, he is currently making power plays and connecting with the worldwide market in order to expand his incredible network and continuing to open up new grounds for DJs from the African continent including upcoming debut festival performances including Coachella and Lollapalooza in 2024.

Photo Credit: Jake Hateley for TheCAPMusic

