Video: Skip Marley Marks New Chapter With Latest Single 'Close'

Following his sold-out headlining tour across Europe, GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum artist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Skip Marley returns with his latest smash single "Close," released with an official music video directed by Gabriella Kingsley which made its broadcast premiere on BET Soul and the Paramount Times Square billboards.



Produced by Rykeyz (Jessie Reyez, Demi Lovato, Wiz Khalifa), the powerhouse vocalist sounds as natural as ever while putting his own spin on the original hook from Maxi Priest's dancefloor classic "Close To You," illuminating his versatility and ability to transcend genres and generations with his songwriting and musicianship. The instantly recognizable chorus melts into a slow-burning reggae groove fueled by a head-nodding beat and smoldering verses.



"It's modern, but it pays homage to Maxi Priest. I loved the idea of bringing this great song to the new generation." The young Marley shares. "On one hand, I'm reminiscing about a girl. For me, there's a bigger meaning too. The song hints that I'm back and about to begin another chapter."



Skip Marley heeds a higher calling. Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, Skip Marley creates with clear intention. His sonic alchemy of reggae, R&B, pop, and hip-hop mirrors a core mission to unify people of all kinds at all times. During 2015, he kicked off his career. Two years later, he joined forces with Katy Perry on the double-platinum smash "Chained To The Rhythm," then took flight on 2020's Higher Place, which garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best Reggae Album," while the gold-certified single "Slow Down" [with H.E.R.] received a nod for "Best R&B Song."

He made history with the latter by emerging as "the first Jamaican-born artist to vault to #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Chart." It soared as "the quickest and biggest-streaming song in Marley family history." In addition to earning nominations at the Soul Train Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and iHeart Music Awards, he has cemented himself as a dynamic force of nature who's equally at home on a track with Rick Ross, Ari Lennox, and Seeb as he is with Damian Marley, Major Lazer, and Ayra Starr. Beyond packing houses on tour, he shined with television performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and on both Good Morning America and TODAY alongside Kacey Musgraves. In 2024, he notably contributed a powerful cover of "Exodus" to Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film)-which accompanied the blockbuster Bob Marley biopic One Love. Now, he kicks off his next chapter with the single "Close," and plans to tease more music and live shows soon.

