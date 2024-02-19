Video: Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz Drop Music Video for New Single 'A Lot of Miles'

Kicking into high gear again, Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz share the music video for their new single “A Lot Of Miles." It notably opens his recent critically acclaimed mixtape, Memory Lane 2, out now. Listen HERE.

In the cinematic visual, Shordie Shordie cruises down a desert highway on a road trip with friends. He raps from behind the steering wheel, in the backseat, and in the middle of the street as cars zoom by. Like changing lanes at high speed, the core melodic loop weaves in and out of the skittering beat as he exhales on the hook, “I've been driving miles for some hours.” The claustrophobic angles and unrelenting momentum of the video translate the track's outpouring of emotion to the screen.

It lands on the heels of the music video for “Drink.” The latter continues to close in on 1 million YouTube views. “A Lot Of Miles” stands out as the fifth video from Memory Lane 2 following “Drink,” “Contacts,” “Don't Forget Me,” and “Ride With Shordie Pt. 2.”

Memory Lane 2 expands on Shordie and Murda's prolific run in hip-hop. The 15-track project has been embraced by fans and critics alike across the spectrum and is proof that the duo is a force to be reckoned with.

ABOUT SHORDIE SHORDIE:

With a colorful mix of jagged melodies and luxuriant production, Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz serve up mesmerizing anthems that are as stylish as they are emotional. That's what made 2021's Memory Lane a classic — and their improved chemistry is the reason Memory Lane 2 is even better.

Checking in at 15 tracks, Memory Lane 2 is a kaleidoscopic haze of slithery flows and uninhibited feeling. The latter is a through line for Shordie Shordie, and it's only reinforced by Murda Beatz's knack for cinematic sounds. For "Sin City," Murda laces Shordie with country guitar licks for a meditation coated in love and pistols. The effect of Memory Lane 2 extracted from both Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz's artistic connection and their individual skills. In 2022, Shordie eclipsed the billion stream mark while becoming the first Baltimore rapper to go two-times Platinum.

Last year, his efforts propelled him to his first headlining tour. Meanwhile, Murda, who was named to Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2021, has been one of the impactful forces in hip-hop, producing multi-Platinum hits for Drake ("Nice for What"), Travis Scott ("Butterfly Effect") and others as he cultivated status as a modern legend.

Joining forces for the second time, Shordie and Murda's latest trip through the past is more immersive than ever. Thoughtful and visceral — raw, yet meticulous, Memory Lane 2 is just the latest example of the duo at the height of their powers.