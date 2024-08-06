Video: Sam Smith Shares Official Video for 'I'm Not the Only One' (Ft. Alicia Keys)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist and songwriter Sam Smith has premiered the official video for “I’m Not The Only One" FT. Alicia Keys.

Directed by Ava Rikki (Babyface, Steve Aoki, FLETCHER), the video includes footage from Sam's 2024 Pride party at Julius, the oldest gay bar in New York City. Hosted by drag icon Lady Bunny and drawing a crowd of fans and celebrity friends including Kim Petras, Dylan Mulvaney, Christian Cowan, Ella Snyder and Nick Champa, this is where Sam and Alicia first surprised guests with their rendition of “I'm Not The Only One.” The next day, they recorded the song in Alicia’s studio.

Their duet is featured on Sam’s In The Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition album out now via Capitol Records.﻿

Sam Smith says, “Revisiting the start of my career has been the most incredible experience. I will always be the most proud of In The Lonely Hour as it was my first baby steps into music. I listen back to the album now and it feels like looking back at old photos, a mix of emotions, but I love the record and I still love singing these songs so much. This album was written about a period of unrequited love in my life. It’s a real life coming-of-age story. I am so honored to have worked with Alicia who is an incredible talent and a beautiful soul joining me to re-imagine such a special track to celebrate a decade of In The Lonely Hour.”

Alicia Keys adds, "I LOVED working on this with Sam! And for such a special moment! It’s been on both of our wishlists! The vibe was super intimate. We recorded it at my studio in New York. My son Egypt played Sam some keys and my son Genesis was telling jokes the whole time. Pure music, singing in the room together while I was playing piano.”

Available HERE, the anniversary edition includes the album’s original songs with a re-recorded version of “Stay With Me,” the exclusive new track “Little Sailor,” live versions of numerous tracks and pairings with featured artists Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, A$AP Rocky and John Legend.

Released in 2014, In The Lonely Hour stands as the biggest-selling UK debut album of the decade. Now certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA, it includes the breakthrough hit “Stay with Me” (certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2020), “I’m Not the Only One” (7x Platinum), “Lay Me Down” (5x Platinum) and the Platinum-certified “Money on My Mind” and “Like I Can.” The album earned Sam a total of six GRAMMY nominations, including nods in each of the “big four” categories. Sam took home four awards: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year (for “Stay with Me”) and Record of the Year (for the Darkchild remix of “Stay with Me”).

Sam Smith is one of the most celebrated musical artists to emerge in recent history. A portrait of the five-time GRAMMY® winner, created by Pierre et Gilles, was recently unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Sam holds two Guinness World Records– for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning “Writing’s on the Wall”). Sam has amassed over 49 million adjusted album sales, 300 million single sales and 84 billion career streams across their catalog of critically acclaimed albums In The Lonely Hour, The Thrill of It All, Love Goes and GLORIA, which Rolling Stone praised as “their deepest album yet.” Sam’s latest GRAMMY®-winning, Platinum single "Unholy" feat. Kim Petras spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sam has sold out numerous headline tours worldwide and is currently touring the 2024 iteration of their GLORIA show with GLORIA - The.Blackout. This summer, Sam will be performing at many of Europe’s biggest festivals. View the full itinerary HERE.

Sam is also the creator of “The Pink House,” an overarching new brand inspired by the home they grew up in. Under the roof of “The Pink House,” they are in the process of building a charitable foundation intended to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition, they have launched a podcast, which finds Sam sitting down with an amazing cast of friends and queer cultural icons, including Elliot Page, Laverne Cox and Gloria Estefan. Listen HERE.

Photo credit: Stephanie Sian Smith

