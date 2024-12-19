Video: Rock For Children Releases Lyric Video for 'My Christmas List'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On behalf of Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers, the Rock For Children team has released a lyric video for “My Christmas List", just in time for the holidays, a featured track on Rock For Children’s GRAMMY® nominated debut album Solid Rock Revival, promising a captivating and uplifting musical experience for children, embodying a message of change and positivity.

The festive tune, written by Dana Kamide, features Rob Halford, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Jenner. Other well-known artists featured on the Rock For Children album include Slash, Daryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC, 123 Andres, Steve Azar and Radio Nube. All proceeds from the album will benefit the Solid Rock Teen Cente

Rock For Children is Alice Cooper, Calico Cooper, Sharon Aguilar-Kamide, Dana Kamide, Ms. Meka Nism, Recker Eans, Conrad Varela, John David Williams, and Rubén Salas.

Rock For Children is presented by The Norelli Family Foundation in partnership with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers. The Norelli Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation based in Central Florida. The Norelli Family Foundation supports a wide range of social, human services, and other charitable purposes, working diligently to improve the lives of children of all ages, by empowering kids through music and arts, fostering personal growth and artistic excellence in a safe supportive environment.

Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers provide free after-school training in music, dance, art, and vocational programs for all teens 12-20. Teens engage with their peers and can discover their talent at the centers, located in Mesa, Phoenix, and Goodyear, Arizona.

