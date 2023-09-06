Video: Rancid Share New Music Video 'Live Forever'

Their album "Tomorrow Never Come" is out now via Epitaph Records.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Berkeley, California, punk stalwarts Rancid share the music video for “Live Forever”, an electrifying track lifted from their new album Tomorrow Never Comes out now via Epitaph Records.  

Over rapid-fire vocal chants and classic punk riffs, the black and white video captures unseen footage of the band during their massive European tour this past June, including headline shows and performances at Hell Fest and beyond.  Watch it below! 

At a whopping 850 Million catalog streams to date, fans and critics alike seem to agree that Rancid’s brand of high impact, no frills punk still flows abundantly in their blood - while easily translating to a modern audience. Going into their tenth full-length effort, this is evident throughout ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’.

The follow up to 2017’s Trouble Maker, the new album’s sixteen blistering tracks were produced by longtime collaborator, Bad Religion guitarist and Epitaph founder, Brett Gurewitz, boasting the same gritty, straight forward punk-with-a-purpose that the world just can’t get enough of. 

Throughout the last three decades, Rancid has remained fiercely independent, never losing their loyalty to their community or each other. Their music confronts political and social issues, while balancing personal tales of love, loss, and heartbreak with attitude. By carrying on the traditions and spirit of the original punk rock bands that came before, Rancid has become a legend and inspiration to punk bands that have come after.

Rancid Tour Dates

9/15 – Montreal, QC – Music4cancer 2023 

9/16 – Quebec City, QC – Envol Et Macadam 2023 

9/18 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues 

9/19 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues  

9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest 

10/8 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock 

Photo by Atiba Jefferson



