Video: R3 Da Chilliman Taps 03 Greedo for 'Only Problem' Music Video

Back with a bang, buzzing California rapper R3 Da Chilliman unleashes a new single and music video entitled “Only Problem” featuring 03 Greedo. It marks their latest collaboration following “Like It’s His” featured on his Chilli Season mixtape, released in early 2023. Watch the ShotbyLate-directed music video below!

Produced by MIAJayC, piano pierces thick 808s as R3 Da Chilliman leans into the groove with a laidback, yet charismatic flow. He references the intensity of his approach, “In the booth beating the mic like I’m Sonny Liston,” and holds nothing back. Meanwhile, 03 Greedo peppers the track with incendiary bars punctuated by his signature lyrical venom.

R3 dropped his 300 debut mixtape Chilli Season in March with features from Kalan.FrFr, ALLBLACK and 03 Greedo. Earmilk proclaimed, “His structured flow and gritty vernacular blend effortlessly into the west coast hip-hop scene.”

His viral sensation “Rock & Roll” with fellow West Coast bar spitter stoneda5th has generated over 5 million streams and positioned him as one of the region’s breakout stars. In 2022, R3 joined Fenix Flexin on his Mid-West tour and was named one of Audiomack’s “10 Rappers You Should Know.” R3’s come-up has just begun, and he has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

