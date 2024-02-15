Video: Nascar Aloe Shares Video For New Single 'SKIDROW'

Recently named one of AltPress' 24 Rising Artists To Watch in 2024, Los Angeles based nascar aloe has been busy cultivating a community that embraces a gleefully caustic and unique perspective on the many lanes where rap and punk overlap. Today, the Cambodian-American alt-rapper shares the video for his new single “SKIDROW”, lifted from his upcoming EP ‘SPEED' due out on March 15th.

As an ode to those nestled on the fringes of society, “SKIDROW” was inspired by nascar's current residence within DTLA's infamous Skid Row neighborhood. Set to a vigorous pace fit for a high-speed chase, nascar fuses syncopated drums and punishing rhythmic synths to offset a melodic hip-hop leaning hook.

Leaving behind the rock-based instrumentation of his 2023 EP HEY ASSHOLE!, SPEED builds on erratic electronic production, combining alternative hip-hop with glitchy techno samples and the heavy distortion of old school gabber influences. Tying in themes of crust-punk fundamentals, lyrically nascar condemns “grotesque displays of society” such as war, police brutality and capitalism.

Making a bold statement with his distinct gutter punk style, jarring visuals and violently confrontational bars, the new EP is a snarling synth-punk decree of anti-establishment.

While battling intense feelings of anger and loneliness, aloe craved an outlet for something angrier and faster than ever before. Funneling those dark emotions into his craft, the SPEED EP was born and its borderline rabid cadence and breakneck pace is intended to rile you up too. When asked how he wants the project to make listeners feel, he explains, “angry, like boiling point San Andreas fault overdue earthquake type angry."

Originally from Lexington, North Carolina, the rapper/self-taught producer began penning rhymes in 2013 as a way of self-expression, but once he got into hardcore/punk music in high school he found a way to incorporate the two worlds in his sound and personal style. Equipped with three EP's, two full-length albums and a partnership with Epitaph Records, nascar maintains over 1 Million monthly streams and a voracious cult following of over 340K followers across socials. He is poised to break even bigger as audiences and listeners across the world continue to discover this singular artist and his brilliantly pissed off perspective.

Photo by Collin Casino