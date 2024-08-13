Video: Mindy Gledhill Shares New Video For 'Long Distance Lullaby'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Mindy Gledhill has shared a new video for 'Long Distance Lullaby.' This song continues the theme running through her new album The Phone Booth Sessions Vol. 1, a series of love songs written to her inner-child. 'Long Distance Lullaby' is Mindy singing herself to sleep, singing herself to peace, realizing at last that her inner child is hers now, nobody else’s. It’s the sound of an epiphany, the sound of self-love, the sound of moving forward.

Gledhill talks about the track, saying simply: "Gillian Welch once sang, “if there’s something that you wanna hear, you can sing it yourself.” She adds: "My grown-up self has the power to soothe my inner child now. I can move through any grief that shows up, but I don’t need to stay stuck in an imagined scenario that my caregiver will ever make amends and somehow suddenly be the nurturer I needed them to be."

The video was produced, directed and edited by Gledhill and shot using a vintage Canon from her childhood era. The video portrays Mindy at the iconic piano where so many of her songs have been composed, serenading a child in the phone booth next to her, her young dopplegänger played by her niece, Olivia. The phone booth, where the song’s vocals were originally tracked is a metaphorical prop for time travel in the video, decorated inside with the relics of past lives, a treasure trove for the child inside to play and experiment with. In the end, Gledhill’s child ends up leaving the phone booth to gently sidle up next to her grown up self at the piano in a moment of self love and reclamation.

Earlier singles from the album including a cover of the Cranberries 'Dreams' in addition to 'Pleased To Meet Me' and 'The Edge Of The World' have racked up over 300k plays on YouTube. The Phone Booth Sessions Vol. 1 will be released via Blue Morph Label on September 17. This is Gledhill's seventh full-length LP as well as the first she shares a co-producer credit on.

The Phone Booth Sessions Vol. 1 is the follow up to 2019's Rabbit Hole, a collection of songs about Gledhill's decision to leave the Mormon faith. This album sees her on the other side of that experience and addressing her inner child, a series of love songs to herself, all inspired by a vintage phone booth she found in a thrift store that ultimately served as a recording booth for her vocals.

“I’ve spent the last decade deconstructing the psychological effects of the high control religion I was raised in. This new chapter is one of “reconstruction” from the ground up – starting with my inner child. One day, after a therapy session where my therapist introduced the concept of “Inner child work” to me, I happened to stop in at an antique store on my way home. I walked past an old phone booth. Like electricity, the idea came to me – “What if I converted that phone booth into a vocal booth, to call up my younger self and record songs for her that embodied the messages she always needed to hear?” So I did just that, and concept for ‘The Phone Booth Sessions’ was born."

Mindy Gledhill is a Utah based singer, songwriter and producer as well as the founder and owner of “The Forge Collective” – a historic building in Provo, UT where creatives in different artistic mediums rent studio spaces. Her vocals are showcased on Kaskade’s Grammy-nominated album Fire & Ice including the Global Smash single 'Eyes.' Gledhill's music is featured on primetime TV (So You Think You Can Dance, Bones, 20/20, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Wife, The Village, The Sex Lives of College Girls) in addition to an Olympic ad campaign for Fruit of the Loom and a Super Bowl commercial for State Farm. She had a #1 single in Korea, sold-out tours in Japan and the U.S. and has sung with everything from EDM giants to bluegrass revivalists (The Lower Lights) to symphony orchestras (The Teton Chamber Orchestra.)

Photo Credit: Clark Clifford

Comments