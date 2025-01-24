Video: Matthew Ifield Launches New Single 'Ready For Love'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sydney-based singer-songwriter Matthew Ifield is back with “Ready For Love,” a new single that showcases his emotive sound and reflective songwriting. Known for his signature warm, bedroom-pop sound, Ifield's latest track captures the subtle complexities of love and the realization that sometimes, we only understand its full weight after it’s slipped away.

The music video, directed by filmmaker Bernice Jiang, was shot in Seoul, South Korea, during the country’s largest snowfall in over 117 years — a serendipitous element that only enhanced the track’s emotionally-charged visuals, bringing to life a cinematic, K-drama-inspired film. Watch it here!

Ifield’s rise over the last 6 months has been nothing short of impressive. With over 8 billion views and 3 million followers across social media, his fanbase spans Southeast Asia, Australia and the US, showcasing a global audience drawn to his authenticity. Ifield has just wrapped up a massive Australian tour supporting Alec Benjamin, as well as live performances in Indonesia and South Korea, and has previously toured with grentperez.

“Ready For Love” explores the idea that we’re never truly “ready” for love — that, in many cases, it’s something that catches us by surprise. The track taps into the quiet introspection that often follows the end of a relationship, when we begin to understand how much we took for granted and how we might have handled things differently if we’d known better.

"If you're not ready, love can pass you by, and that's something we can all relate to at some point," says Ifield. "This song is about that kind of reflection and acceptance that sometimes, you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone."

The production on “Ready For Love” is understated yet emotive, with Ifield’s voice at the forefront. Written and produced by Ifield and collaborator Alex Burnett, the track features layered instrumentation that complements the song's introspective lyrics. It's a natural progression for Ifield, who has built his reputation on creating music that feels personal and authentic, offering a refreshing contrast to the highly manufactured nature of much of today’s pop scene.

Photo Credit: Bernice Jiang

Comments