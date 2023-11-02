Video: Macha Kiddo Heals Hearts With New Video 'Fuleamelo'

The track is off of Macha Kiddo's recent album Mala Crianza, produced by Ulises Lozano (El Licenciado//Kinky, Chiquis, Becky G).

Nov. 02, 2023

Macha Kiddo, the boundary-breaking Costa Rican, Buenos-Aires based rapper who's been dancing her way into many hearts and parties over the last few years, released a new video for her track FULEAMELO via Remezcla today.

The song is an ode to healing a broken heart, and the video reflects the art of doing that in party form. In the video, Macha Kiddo gathers her friends, layers the scene with deliciousness such as fried plantain and Chifrijo, rum, and guaro. Directed by Brenda Yellow and filmed in Buenos Aires, the video also features Mariachi Los Camperos.

"It's a perfect storm of friends and kooky strangers that can foster healing, boozy release, as well as a thunderous hangover to liven up the following morning," says Richard Villegas in Remezcla.

The track, which starts with an infectious marimba progression and marches steadily into your heart, is off of Macha Kiddo's recent album Mala Crianza, produced by Ulises Lozano (El Licenciado//Kinky, Chiquis, Becky G).

About Macha Kiddo

Macha Kiddo is an artist originally from Alajuela, Costa Rica who delivers a creative play on hip hop, Lo-Fi and Caribbean rhythms coupled with a flow that is distinctly hers. Based in Buenos Aires for over 10 years, she sauntered onto the scene with her track 'Monster' in 2017 that was released on the compilation Future Sounds of Argentina via Waxploitation.

In 2021 she released her first album Lesbihonest via Kin Kon Records, the Los Angeles-based label headed by GRAMMY nominated producer Ulises Lozano (El Licenciado). Lozano released and produced her latest album, Mala Crianza, earlier this year (2023). Touching on themes like home, queer love, and feminism, Macha Kiddo knows no bounds when it comes to her songwriting.

She's collaborated with the likes of Sara Hebe, Mula, Lola Membrillo and beyond. She'll be setting off on tour in 2024, alongside new music- stay tuned!



