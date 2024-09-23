News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Lenny Bull Presents 'Champagne Holiday'

Champagne Holiday” is featured on her latest EP Strange Vacation.

Just in time to bid a fond farewell to  the end of summer, Lenny Bull presents her new video- “Champagne Holiday.”  Dreamlike, playful and slightly absurd, “Champagne Holiday” captures the desire to let go and indulge in a much-needed break, even if it’s only a daydream. 

The video effortlessly pulls viewers into a sun-soaked escape, kicking off with vibrant animation by Chris Juraschka and capturing Lenny lounging poolside, basking in the dreamy glow of a perfect day, before taking a literal dive into nostalgic hazy Super 8 footage, captured by Brjann Bettencourt and Ryanne Hollis.

Lenny Bull has had a fascinating trajectory; from a ballet dancer, a country singer (Torero), to rocker. Recalling the power and pop-rock poise of Chrissie Hynde with guitar-centric rock that’s fun and infectious on one hand, biting and hard-edged on another. “Champagne Holiday” is featured on her latest EP Strange Vacation. Lenny is currently gearing up to head into the studio to record her debut LP.

