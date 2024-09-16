Video: Kurt Elling Releases Video For 'A Wish (Valentine)' Feat. Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-grammy award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling has released a video for his rendition of Fred Hersch and Norma Winstone’s “A Wish (Valentine),” featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant. The song is taken from Wildflowers, Vol. 1, a brand new, spur-of-the-moment album spontaneously created with pianist Sullivan Fortner. Released on August 30th via Edition Records, the project was conceived, recorded, mixed, mastered, and released in the span of one week.

“The compressed collaborative process that led to this recording led to many unexpected thrills, and I am grateful for every one,” says Elling. “Not having a concrete musical plan — not even a decided set of compositions (let alone any group rehearsal!) — led to a play of kismet and serendipity. Thankfully, Sullivan Fortner is exactly the dedicated musical genius I expected and needed him to be. I hope he feels even half the satisfaction with our interaction that I do. And I am delighted to be able to record (at the last minute!) Fred Hersch and Norma Winstone’s ‘A Wish (Valentine)’ with my friend, the marvelous sensation, Cecile McLorin Salvant.”

Kurt Elling is widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative vocalists in the global jazz scene. Renowned for his rich baritone voice and his ability to seamlessly merge jazz tradition with modern sensibilities, Elling has carved out a distinctive place within the genre. His artistry is marked by a fearless approach to improvisation, spellbinding virtuosity, and a profound connection to the lyrical narratives he brings to life.

His latest album, Wildflowers, Vol. 1, is a spontaneous and inspired exploration of creativity and collaboration, featuring the masterful pianist Sullivan Fortner. Known for his willingness to venture into the unexpected, Elling continues to push the boundaries of jazz with this intimate, unscripted piano-vocal session. Following a series of GRAMMY-nominated recordings with his funky, jazz-adjacent SuperBlue project co-led by Charlie Hunter, Elling felt compelled to explore a more stripped-down and organic sound, resulting in an album that is both vibrant and warmly resonant.

Wildflowers, Vol. 1 represents Elling's relentless pursuit and commitment to creativity. This recording marks the beginning of what promises to be a series of collaborations, setting the stage for future recordings and showcasing the extraordinary potential that emerges when two artists engage in open, collaborative dialogue.

The album features a carefully curated selection of tracks, each bringing its own unique flavor to the mix. Alongside the heartfelt "A Wish (Valentine)," standout pieces include a haunting rendition of Wayne Shorter's "Ana Maria," a vibrant reimagining of "Things Ain’t What They Used to Be" with lyrics by the iconic Jon Hendricks, and a soulful jazz interpretation of Mumford and Sons' "After the Storm.”

Wildflowers, Vol. 1 invites listeners on an intimate, melodic, and warm musical journey, brimming with vibrancy and deep emotional connection. It’s a project that not only highlights Kurt Elling's remarkable vocal talents but also celebrates the joy of spontaneous creation and the enduring power of collaboration.

Tracklisting:

1. Paper Doll (Music & Lyrics: Johnny S. Black)

2. A Memory of Enchantment (Music: Michiel Borstlap / Lyric: Kurt Elling)

3. After the Storm (Music & Lyrics by: Marcus Mumford, Winston Marshall, Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett)

4. A Wish (Valentine) Feat, Cécile McLorin Salvant (Music: Fred Hersch / Lyrics: Norma Winstone)

5. Things Ain’t What They Used to Be (Music: Mercer Ellington / Lyrics: Jon Hendricks)

6. Ana Maria (Music: Wayne Shorter) based on the adaption “Ana Maria’s Song” with lyrics by Tessa Souter and additional lyrics by Kurt Elling

Photo Credit: Kurt Sneddon

