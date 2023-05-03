Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj

The single and video are out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

May. 03, 2023  

Following her appearance at last night's Met Gala, GRAMMY-winning international pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has released the music video for her new single "Alone" (with Nicki Minaj) - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records.

The steamy club banger features diamond-selling hip-hop icon, and one of Kim's biggest inspirations, Nicki Minaj. The video sees the duo embodying a man's ultimate fantasies to figure out how to finally get him all alone while making references to multiple club classics such as Eric Prydz's "Call on Me," Alex Gaudino's "Destination Calabria," and Fedde Le Grand's "Put Your Hands Up For Detroit."

"Alone" (with Nicki Minaj), which samples Alice Deejay's eurodance megahit "Better Off Alone," has racked up millions of streams and was featured on top playlists across Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and more.

Kim attended the Met Gala as a guest of Marc Jacobs, paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel era with a look that incorporated Chanel's Camellia flower and their classic black and white color palette, with a Chanel-inspired diamanté spin on Marc's classic kiki boot.

Kim is also gearing up for festival appearances at Governor's Ball in NYC this June, Osheaga in Montreal this August, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas and The Town in São Paulo, Brazil this September.

She will also be performing at Hard Rock Live in Miami, Florida on May 19, presented by Sports Illustrated to celebrate the release of their annual swimsuit issue.

Kim is continuing a milestone year that began with her and Sam Smith's LGBTQ history-making GRAMMY win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their #1 global, platinum smash hit "Unholy"- which just surpassed one billion streams. "Unholy," which Kim co-wrote and performed with Sam on the GRAMMY Awards, Saturday Night Live, and the BRIT Awards, quickly became one of 2022's top pop debuts.

Kim also released her icy, beat-heavy bop "brrr," which she performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers and at Billboard's Women In Music event where she was honored with the Chartbreaker Award.

Watch the new music video here:



Michael Major


