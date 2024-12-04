Video: KATSEYE Releases Live Performances of 'Touch' and 'Debut'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KPOP group KATSEYE has released live performances of "Touch" and "Debut" as part of Vevo's 'DSCVR Artists To Watch' 2025 campaign.

Vevo recently released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo “DSCVR Artists to Watch” 2025 campaign. Now in its eleventh year, Vevo’s DSCVR ATW program is a highly curated selection of global artists who Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

Born out of Vevo’s taste-making DSCVR series, “DSCVR Artists To Watch” is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, receiving over 600 submissions. Artists and bands selected for the program receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers, marketing and features in Vevo’s expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo’s network.

ABOUT KATSEYE:

KATSEYE, the first-ever global girl group formed using KPOP artist development methodologies, is out to change modern pop. Ranging in age from 16 to 22 and coming from immensely different cultures, the six members of KATSEYE are: DANIELA (USA); LARA (USA); MANON (Switzerland); MEGAN (USA); SOPHIA (Philippines); and YOONCHAE (South Korea). Now based in Los Angeles, KATSEYE’s members emerged from 120,000 submissions that were narrowed down to a selection of 20 contestants to participate in The Debut: Dream Academy, an intensive program developed jointly by HYBE and GEFFEN.

They debuted in June with their first single aptly named “Debut” as their official introduction to the world and saw the group taking mainstream pop head-on.Their second single “Touch,” released in July, revealed the group’s softer side, and has connected around the globe. KATSEYE performed both tracks for the first time ever at this year’s KCON, followed by their national TV debut on Good Morning America, and released their EP, “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” on August 16. The years-long process of creating this one-of-a-kind international girl group is the subject of a Netflix documentary series ‘Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE’ which premiered August 21, and is a compelling portrayal of their journey to international stardom. With so much more on the horizon through 2025, KATSEYE are on their way to transcending national, cultural, and artistic boundaries.

Photo credit: Vevo

