Video: Jungle Share New Single 'Keep Me Satisfied'

Celebrated British trio Jungle have shared a new single, “Keep Me Satisfied.” The new track follows the phenomenal Volcano album era in Jungle’s story, with highlights including their first BRIT Award for Best Group, huge shows across the world including a sold-out homecoming at London’s O2, as well as LA’s Hollywood Bowl, and their biggest international hit single to date with the Platinum-certified, “Back On 74.”

The “Keep Me Satisfied” companion video was created and directed, as ever, by J Lloyd and filmmaker Charlie Di Placido, with infectious energy and effortlessly cool choreography that has become an indelible hallmark of the Jungle universe.

Having closed 2024 with explosive performances on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” Jungle’s touring plans for 2025 so far consist of very select DJ performances, including a set at Field Day. Please see HERE for a full list of dates.

Photo credit: Jamie Lloyd-Taylor

