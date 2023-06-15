Video: Jordan Davis Releases Official Music Video for 'Next Thing You Know'

“Next Thing You Know” is featured on Davis’ critically acclaimed Bluebird Days album.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Multi-Platinum-selling country star Jordan Davis releases the official music video for his latest hit “Next Thing You Know.” The video, directed by Running Bear, follows one family’s emotional life story as told by Davis’ heartfelt lyrics. Davis, who wrote the song with Chase McGill, Greylan James, and Josh Osborne, brings his own family in for a cameo in the touching video.

“Next Thing You Know” has already garnered over 375 million streams and is Top 5 and climbing on country radio airplay charts. Fans have adopted the song as their own life’s soundtrack with a viral TikTok and Instagram trend showing reactions to life milestones including graduations, wedding proposals, pregnancy announcements, anniversaries, and everything in between.

“Next Thing You Know” is featured on Davis’ critically acclaimed Bluebird Days album, which also includes his multi-week No. 1 “What My World Spins Around” and award-winning collaboration with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt.”

Davis hits the road on his Damn Good Time Tour kicking off in August with guest openers Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradbery, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster.

Watch the new music video here:



