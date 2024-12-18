Video: Jerry Douglas Unveils 'The Fifth Season' Studio Performance Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dobro virtuoso and celebrated bluegrass musician JERRY DOUGLAS has unveiled the official music video for “The Fifth Season.” Featuring a stunning collaboration with his band, the piece is a concerto commissioned by the FreshGrass Foundation. The track is part of The Set, his first album in seven years, released via Nolivian Records (September 20).

Having revealed the video exclusively via American Songwriter, the “musical puzzle” studio performance video — shot on Nashville’s historic Music Row by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart — showcases DOUGLAS’s virtuosic playing. Spanning over 10 captivating minutes, the video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of “The Fifth Season,” blending artistry and technical brilliance into a mesmerizing experience.

After a landmark 2024 that included his induction into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, the resophonic guitar master continues to cement his legacy. A 16-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, bandleader, producer, composer, and a core member of Alison Krauss & Union Station since 1998, DOUGLAS boasts an unparalleled career. In 2025, he will reunite with Alison Krauss & Union Station for their first North American tour in a decade — a massive 73-date journey spanning coast to coast.

The Set finds the American music luminary delivering five new offerings and six revitalized songs from his catalog. Available on all DSPs as well as in physical formats including CDs and 180-gram vinyl, DOUGLAS says he’s “proud of it. I’ve left no stone unturned.” Adding: “I’ve been producing records for a long time, so I really, really put on that hat for this record. Usually, I like instrumentalists to have free rein in whatever they do. It’s the way they speak. If anybody had an idea, we chased it down to the end. I feel like it’s really finished. I’m really happy with the outcome of this whole experience.”

The lead single from The Set, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” showcases The Jerry Douglas Band providing a poignant rendition of the Beatles’ 1968 classic. With DOUGLAS on dobro, Daniel Kimbro on bass, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, and Mike Seal on guitar, the band brings raw talent to the forefront, breathing new life into this timeless track. The sophomore look into the album, “Something You Got,” was originally written and performed by R&B artist Christopher Kenner in 1961. This fresh take on the track reimagines the 2012 collaboration between DOUGLAS and Eric Clapton on DOUGLAS’ Traveler album, now with DOUGLAS taking the lead vocals. Lighter and more upbeat, this revamped version serves as one of the many highlights from The Set.

Photo credit: Scott Simontacchi

