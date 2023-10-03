Video: Jake Thistle Releases 'Brooklyn Can Wait' Video & Fall Tour Dates

Thistle will be performing throughout 2023 including stops in his home state of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Brooklyn, of course.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Singer, Songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Jake Thistle, premieres his new video for “Brooklyn Can Wait” (Gold’n Retriever Entertainment) via Americana Highways.

The video finds the introspective songsmith busking throughout New York City while he tells the story of a young woman, finding her way in and around the big city as she begins to find herself.  The video was directed by Jony Servias and stars Vernie Ritkes alongside Thistle.

Thistle will be performing throughout 2023 including stops in his home state of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Brooklyn, of course. He will also make a live, on-air appearance for WFMZ’s Music Mondays on October 30th in their Bethlehem-Allentown studio.

“I’m really excited to explore some new sounds with this single, it was so much fun to put together, and the video is certainly on a bigger scale than the ones we’ve done before, enthuses the songwriter.

“Check the mail, go outside, has your package arrived?’ is the opening of this song which turns into a sweet love song – “don’t get old too quick, Brooklyn can wait.”  Expansive sounds and views out the window in the video round this out into a very enjoyable short story,” Americana Highways cheers.

Don’t Miss Jake Thistle Live This Fall!

Oct 8 - Chowtober Fest - - -  Ramsey, NJ *
Oct 12 - The Falcon - - -          Marlboro, NY+
Oct 14 - Time Out Rocktober Fest - -   Brooklyn, NY+
Oct 19-22        Heartwood Soundstage (TP Stage) -  Gainesville, FL*
Oct 30 - WFMZ’s Music Monday TV Performance       Bethlehem, PA
Nov 4 - PA Bacon Fest - - -    Easton, PA
Nov 11 - The Sanctuary - - -     Boonton, NJ
Nov 17 - Ringside - - - - Caldwell, NJ*
Dec 1 - WonderBar – Fulfill.org - -      Asbury Park, NJ*
 
*Full Band Show
+w/Jeff Slate



