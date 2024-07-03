Video: Hunxho Releases New Music Video For 'Closer to Over'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising East Atlanta rapper HUNXHO has unveils the new music video for his song “Closer To Over” now via 300 Entertainment. The song is featured in his nine-track EP, Before The Album, out now. Listen HERE.

The visual hinges on the push-and-pull of HUNXHO’s music. As always, he spits bars straight from the heart, yet he also projects raw feeling through unshakable melodies. In the clip directed by BENMARC, he’s seen in the strip club, but is hyper focused in his thoughts, while vignettes of cash piles and dancers can’t diminish his pain. On screen, he holds nothing back.

“Closer To Over” has already amassed over 10 million global streams and counting. XXL named it one of “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week,” and HotNewHipHop praised how “Hunxho wears his heart on his sleeve.”

Capping off a scorching summer, he will support Sexyy Red on her much-anticipated “Sexyy Red 4 President” Tour. It kicks off on August 22 in Seattle at WAMU Theater, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on October 1 in Nashville, TN at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. Get tickets HERE.

This past weekend, he notably lit up The BET Awards pre-show. He took the stage for a stunning performance of “Your Friends” and “Closer To Over.” Watch HERE.

HUNXHO recently concluded his sold out “One Night Only” Tour and he joined a stacked lineup at “Birthday Bash,” sharing the stage with Latto, Killer Mike, Tee Grizzley, and more.

TOUR DATES:

8/22 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

8/23 Portland, OR Moda Center

8/26 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

8/27 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

8/30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

9/1 Cedar Park, TX HEB Center

9/3 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

9/5 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

9/6 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

9/7 Minneapolis, MN Armory

9/9 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

9/10 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

9/13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

9/14 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

9/15 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Events Center

9/17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

9/20 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

9/21 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl

9/25 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

9/26 Orlando, FL Addition Financial Arena

9/29 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

9/30 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

10/1 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

TRACKLISTING:

1. Ups & Downs

2. Recording In The Dark

3. Do This For Me

4. Can’t Fall Off

5. Hot Topic

6. Closer To Over

7. Y’all Get It

8. How It Feel

9. Last Song

﻿Photo Credit: Same Balaban

