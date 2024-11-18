Video: Gwen Stefani Releases Video for 'Somebody Else's'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Gwen Stefani has released the video for “Somebody Else’s,” the debut single off her new studio album Bouquet. Directed by Andrew Donoho the video was shot in Santa Paula, CA.

Tune in tonight to see Stefani perform the title track “Bouquet” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC 11:35pm/10:35 c).

Stefani recorded Bouquet backed by a full live band at Smoakstack Studios with award-winning producer Scott Hendricks. The idea of seeds of hope that you plant, and life’s seasons runs throughout Bouquet, serving up endlessly quotable lyrics that are full of clever turns. “Bouquet represents a blend of everything that I've ever been and who I’ve evolved into. Each one of the songs was picked like individual flowers to create a bouquet of the past, the present and the seed of hope for the future,” said Stefani.

Comments