Video: Gracie Abrams Debuts Live Performance of 'I Love You, I'm Sorry'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, has released a special live performance of Gracie Abrams' “I Love You, I’m Sorry” as a part of their Vevo’s performance series, Extended Play. Gracie’s Extended Play performances follow her Live From Vevo Studios performances of “Where do we go now?” and “Fault line,” released in 2023.

Extended Play is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist’s project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists’ close collaboration with Vevo’s team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

"It was such a pleasure working with Gracie again," says JP Evangelista, SVP Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo, "She's a natural storyteller, and it was amazing to have the opportunity to provide a space for her and her band to perform a series of such personal and intimate songs - many of which were played for the very first time live. Valentine Studios, with its decades of musical history, provided a more than fitting backdrop to these performances. Its vintage 70s feel transports audiences back in time and serves as a nod to the greats who previously recorded historic sounds in that very room. It's been incredible to see Gracie follow their footsteps and blossom into the global superstar that she was meant to be."

Specifically tailored to the artist’s aesthetic, “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” was filmed at Valentine Recording Studios in North Hollywood. Valentine has a long and storied history, with everyone from Bing Crosby to the Beach Boys making it their temporary home to record. The current iteration of the studio was built and decorated in 1975 and has remained a time capsule of 70s era recording technology and design ever since. Surrounded by warm hues and soft lighting, Gracie and her full band played a heartbreaking rendition of “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” for the very first time live.

ABOUT VEVO:

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 25B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world – when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra, Foxtel, Fetch, Rogers, Shaw, Local Now, and Vewd.

Photo credit: Vevo

Comments