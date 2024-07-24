Video: Glitterer Share Double Video For 'Recollection' and 'No One There'; EU Tour Begins Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glitterer is romping through fields and riding merry-go-rounds as they traverse the country on tour in the new double video for the tracks "Recollection" and "No One There," directed by Jeff Cecere.

Both songs are featured on their latest album, Rationale, released earlier this year. This release comes just in time for the highly anticipated start of their EU/UK tour next week.

Full tour dates:

Aug. 1, 2024 - Newcastle @The Grove (UK)

Aug. 2, 2024 - Glasgow @ Core Festival (UK)

Aug. 3, 2024 - Manchester @The Deaf Institute (UK)

Aug. 4, 2024 - Bristol @Exchange (UK)

Aug. 5, 2024 - London @Oslo Hackney (UK)

Aug. 6, 2024 - Paris @Point Éphémère (FR)

Aug. 7, 2024 - Diest @Jeugdhuis Tijl (BE)

Aug. 9, 2024 - Cologne @Blue Shell (DE)

Aug. 10, 2024 - Darmstadt @Oetinger Villa (DE)

Aug. 11, 2024 - Eindhoven @ Altstadt (NL)

Aug. 12, 2024 - Hamburg @ Molotow (DE)

Aug. 13, 2024 - Rostock @ Peter-Weiss-Haus E.V. (DE)

Aug. 14, 2024 - Warszawa @ Klub Hydrozagadka (PL)

Aug. 15, 2024 - Vienna @ Chelsea (AT)

Aug. 16, 2024 - Prague @ Underdogs' Ballroom & Bar (CZ)

Aug. 17, 2024 - Berlin@ Kantine Am Berghain (DE) @

Tickets are available via band’s website.

Formed by Ned Russin, the band has grown from a solo project into a full-band entity, captivating audiences with their dynamic live performances and critically acclaimed recordings. Rationale marks their fourth record and showcases their evolution into a full-band powerhouse.

“Glitterer has become a full-band powerhouse riding the momentum of great, post-hardcore-influenced power-pop,” says Paste. “If Built to Spill came up in the Denton emo scene, I imagine it would sound like this.” With twelve tracks that balance loud, melodic post-hardcore elements, Rationale is both deceptively simple and richly complex, revealing subtle and intricate inspirations and themes with each listen.

The recording of Rationale came together in May of 2023 after hitting the gig circuit as a newly formed full band for over a year, including a run with Tigers Jaw and a headlining summer tour. Originally just Russin and his laptop, the band’s flushed out sound now includes commanding guitar and percussion from Mike French and Robin Zeijlon respectively (with Connor Morin recording guitar and Jonas Farah playing drums on the record), lifted by Nicole Dao’s shimmering keys. To record the album the band took up residence for a week at a Philadelphia Airbnb - where the hot water worked about half the time - and each morning they commuted to the studio. They recorded Rationale with in-demand producer Arthur Rizk (Ghostmane, Code Orange, Power Trip), who, to date, has either recorded, produced, mixed, mastered, or done some combination of all four on every Glitterer record.

‘Rationale’ “tries to accept our hypocritical idiosyncrasies simply as human,” says lead singer and songwriter Ned Russin. “That the push and pull between finding purpose and feeling lost, and maybe even as far as if we even exist or not, are maybe just the same side of an arbitrary coin.”

Photo credit: Jeff Cecere

