Video: Gavin McLeod Returns With New Single 'Hurts Sometimes'

Toronto songwriter Gavin McLeod returns with his latest single, “Hurts Sometimes,” via Dine Alone Records. With it, the 25-year-old rocker has shared a live video from director Cory Pitman.

Discussing the single, McLeod offers, “‘Hurts Sometimes’ was recorded live off the floor with my whole band in a room together. We played this song live a lot before we recorded it and it’s exciting to finally have a studio version released into the world. The song sounds super anthemic and triumphant, but is quite bleak at its core. This world can be a confusing and dark place to navigate, and the music industry and social media can often feel like a never ending race without a finish line. We are all floating through this experience together, staring at our phones for answers or distractions, and never really discussing how we truly feel. Hurts Sometimes tries to get at this helpless feeling that is often felt, but rarely discussed.”

A multi-talented singer-songwriter and guitarist, Gavin began playing music at just 10 years old. His passion led him from early gigs and festivals to forming a band with close friends, who now accompany him in creating vibrant, powerful recordings.

Blending heartfelt lyricism with infectious melodies, Gavin draws inspiration from a range of influences—spanning 1970s singer-songwriters to modern UK indie rock. In 2019, he made his debut with the EP, The Hollow, setting the stage for his upcoming full-length album, produced by industry veteran Ross Hayes Citrullo (The Sheepdogs, AWOLNATION, Monster Truck), and due in 2025. The album, which also features prior single, “Things We Used To Do,” showcases Gavin’s dynamic songwriting, his band’s natural chemistry, and a fusion of alt-country, pop rock, and 90s Brit-rock energy.

Beyond the studio, Gavin has appeared on television, founded successful charity initiatives, and built a strong online following through his engaging YouTube presence. His authenticity and dedication resonate with audiences, making him one of Canada's most promising talents.

Photo Credit: Denis Lipman

