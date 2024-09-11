Video: Ferry Townes Releases New Mexico Desert Music Video for 'Still Mad'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ferry Townes has unveiled her latest music video for “Still Mad” featured on her debut album, Side Effects of Happiness released on July 26 via Licorice Pizza Records (vinyl available for pre-order). Filmed against the stunning backdrops of Saguaro National Park and White Sands, New Mexico, the “Still Mad” music video intensifies the track’s raw and brooding energy, perfectly complementing her enticing and sultry vocals. The video follows others from the debut collection such as “Be Here”, “Times Two” and “T.G.F.K.”.

Director Amber Rose Kawena masterfully conveys and captures the raw, unresolved, and lingering anger toward a former lover. By setting Ferry Townes against the backdrop of a barren desert, she is only surrounded by “miles and miles of land and a grudge.” The visuals not only amplify the emotional depth of the track but also showcase Ferry Townes’ remarkable ability to lyrically connect with audiences.

Prompted by Ferry Townes’ spontaneous cross country road trip to move from her Staten Island roots to Los Angeles, her wardrobe was “inspired by the states and cities we were headed to… and we attempted or successfully

The sounds of Ferry Townes is an eclectic blend of acoustic and electronic elements, reminiscent of bands like HAIM and boygenius, yet with a distinct melodic narrative and alternative pop flair. She shares “Every page of lyrics tries to be closure to a tumultuous day, trying to compost the hard s and turn it into energy, heartbreak into audacity, anxiousness into meditation. Nothing about life right now is normal and we are all off-roading emotionally and these songs should feel like a 4x4 for listeners.”

Born and raised in Staten Island, the name Ferry Townes pays homage to The Staten Island Ferry, a symbol of Julia’s teen years commuting to LaGuardia High School, family days, dates, and watching the Statue of Liberty pass by. She shares, "Staten Island, often underestimated, grows more irreplaceable to me every time I’m on the road.”

From her deep Staten Island roots, grows a vivid musical exploration of feminine identity and growing pains, sprinkled with anxious flashes and flirty obsessions. Today’s single “Be Here” is just the start of the Ferry Townes’ melodic and coming of age journey. She shares, “I can literally see my growth as a person when I look at these songs. They were written over the span of the past 3 years, which were a rollercoaster. Mid twenties are such a weird age. Ferry Townes was born out of a need to say things we should but don’t. Our songs are like those intense, never-sent letters, filled with raw overshares that one might only say with brave thumbs, but not their mouths."

ABOUT FERRY TOWNES

Hailing from the streets of Staten Island, Ferry Townes emerges as a poignant voice in the indie music scene, channeling the raw, unfiltered emotions of its frontwoman, songwriter, Julia Gargano. The name Ferry Townes is an homage to The Staten Island Ferry, a symbol of Julia’s upbringing commuting to Manhattan for school, family days, dates, and watching the Statue of Liberty. Having had her public debut on American Idol Season 18 and finishing in the top 7, Gargano’s debut collection is an eclectic blend of acoustic and electronic elements, reminiscent of bands like HAIM and boygenius, yet with a distinct melodic narrative and alternative pop flair. Ferry Townes is a vivid musical exploration of feminine identity and growing pains, sprinkled with anxious flashes and flirty obsessions.

Photo Credit Abby Orons

