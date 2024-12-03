Video: Dutch Interior Release New Single 'Sandcastle Molds'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







LA County-based 6 piece Dutch Interior release their new single/video, “Sandcastle Molds.” Having released their Fat Possum debut single “Ecig” earlier this year while on tour with DIIV, “Sandcastle Molds” is the first taste of a soon-to-be-announced project due in the new year.

In the band’s words, “Sandcastle Molds” is their attempt at making “a f*cked up Fleetwood Mac song.” “This song grew from the realization, while driving down the 405 after a long night, that I might be losing my edge,” songwriter Jack Nugent explains. “‘Sandcastle Molds’ deals with holding on to your sense of self as the world descends into madness at a nauseating pace. How does one hold on to hope when the state of all things seems to be in rapid decay?”

Directed and edited by the band and friends, the "Sandcastle Molds" video is made up of dual-images of miniatures and their real, life-sized counterparts: doll houses, furniture, wax figures, and piles of trash. The video was then re-filmed, positioning it as its own miniature, easier to control and less unwieldy than the actions taken to make it.

When lifelong friends Jack Nugent, Conner Reeves, Davis Stewart, Noah Kurtz, and brothers Shane and Hayden Barton started making music together as Dutch Interior, they had been in and out of each other’s lives for the better part of two decades while living between houses in Los Angeles and Long Beach. Beginning as a fluid experiment of songs born in the moment, initial self-released recordings Kindergarten and Blinded By Fame trace an uncanny and distinctive world of their own design. The best relationships come easy, and the band is the product of a creative union brought on by already-established trust and familiar insularity. With influences spanning from ambient to southern rock to jazz to dance music, the band shapeshifts and oscillates between alternative country, sharply hewn indie rock and hints of dissonant ambience, all while still sounding like a band who both speak their own private language and translate it into something universal. Having toured with the likes of DIIV, julie, Current Joys, and They are Gutting a Body of Water, Dutch Interior will be bringing their mesmerising live show to the UK and Europe in 2025 - stay tuned for further updates.

Photo Credit: Julien Sage

Comments