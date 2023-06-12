Video: Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood Debut Video for 'Ahibak' From New Collaborative Record

The track hails from the duo's critically acclaimed new album Jarak Qaribak, out now on World Circuit Records.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

In celebration of the release of their new album Jarak Qaribak, Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood are sharing a new video for “Ahibak,” an Israeli song featuring guest vocals from U.A.E. singer Safae Essafi.

Directed by Ilan Azoulay and shot in Morocco, the video features an appearance from Tassa and tells the story of love and the struggle between tradition and progress across three family generations

Produced by Tassa & Greenwood and mixed by Nigel Godrich, Jarak Qaribak translates, more or less, as “Your Neighbour Is Your Friend.” It’s an expansive, inclusive sentiment. The songs on the album, and the singers, are drawn from all over the Middle East; and, in keeping with the theme established by the album’s title, each singer takes a turn at a tune from a country other than their own.

So “Djit Nishrab,” a sultry, slow-building lament to love gone wrong by 1940s Algerian singer Ahmed Wahby, is performed by the 2020s Egyptian singer Ahmed Doma. “Taq ou-Dub,” a defiant kiss-off, is performed by the Palestinian singer Nour Freteikh. When Dudu takes a lead vocal himself, it’s on “Lhla Yzid Ikhtar,” borrowed from Morocco.

When a Moroccan—in this instance Mohssine Salaheddine—steps up, it’s on the Egyptian track “Leylet Hub.” The Jordanian traditional “Ya ‘Anid Ya Yaba” is sung by a Syrian. And when the song is Israeli—as “Ahibak” is—it’s sung by Safae Essafi from Dubai.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

September 14—Tel Aviv, IL—Hangar 11
November 2—Berlin, DE—Pitchfork Music Festival
November 4—Paris, FR—La Seine Musicale
November 7—Ghent, BE—De Vooruit
November 9—Utrecht, NL—Le Guess Who Festival
November 10—London, UK—Pitchfork Music Festival (Hackney Church)



