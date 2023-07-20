Video: Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood Debut Video For 'Lhla Yzid Ikthar' From New Collaborative Record 'Jarak Qaribak'

Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood are premiering the third and final piece in their series of filmed live performances for their album Jarak Qaribak, released last month to great critical acclaim via World Circuit Records. “Lhla Yzid Ikthar,” a Moroccan composition, was filmed live at the Hamam in Tel Aviv, and sees Tassa take the lead vocal himself.

Tassa notes, “Personally, the choice of the song I wanted to sing in this project was natural and straightforward. Abdelwahab Doukali's song “Lahla Yzid Ktar” is well known and widely loved among immigrants from Morocco. The song has an elusive and beautiful melody which is moving, and it is quite challenging musically. For those wondering about the word “gulha,” it literally means ‘say it.’ :)”

The live video launch follows the cinematic visual for recent single “Ahibak,” an Israeli song featuring guest vocals from U.A.E. singer Safae Essafi. Directed by Ilan Azoulay and shot in Morocco, the video tells the story of love and the struggle between tradition and progress across three family generations.

Jarak Qaribak, loosely translating from Arabic as “Your Neighbour is Your Friend,” was produced by Tassa and Greenwood and mixed by Nigel Godrich. The songs on the album, and the singers, are drawn from all over the Middle East. And, in keeping with the theme established by the album’s title, each singer takes a turn at a tune from a country other than their own.

November will see Tassa and Greenwood tour in support of Jarak Qaribak, including appearances at Le Guess Who in the Netherlands and Pitchfork Music Festival in London and Berlin.

TOUR DATES

September 14—Tel Aviv, IL—Hangar 11

November 2—Berlin, DE—Pitchfork Music Festival

November 4—Paris, FR—La Seine Musicale

November 7—Ghent, BE—De Vooruit

November 9—Utrecht, NL—Le Guess Who Festival

November 10—London, UK—Pitchfork Music Festival (Hackney Church)

Photo: Shin Katan