Video: David Kushner Shares Heartbreaking Christmas Song 'Empty Bench'

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter/guitarist David Kushner captures the haunting ache of loss and longing on his heartbreaking new Christmas song: “Empty Bench.” The song vividly portrays the bittersweet emptiness of an abandoned space once filled with love and connection, symbolized by the titular empty bench. With its melancholic melody and Kushner’s raw, poignant delivery, the track evokes themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and the silent weight of memories left behind.

Produced by Rick Nowels—renowned for his collaborations with Lana Del Rey, Stevie Nicks, and Madonna—and co-written by Nowels and David Kushner, “Empty Bench” represents a powerful creative partnership.

Set against the backdrop of winter and the holidays—a time often associated with togetherness—the song resonates even deeper, reflecting the quiet pain of absence during a season meant for connection and joy. “Empty Bench” is an anthem for anyone who feels the sting of solitude amidst the warmth of the holiday season, offering a cathartic outlet for shared reflection and solace.

About David Kushner

David Alan Kushner, a Chicago-born singer-songwriter now based in Los Angeles, first captivated global audiences in 2022 with his breakout hits Miserable Man and Mr. Forgettable from his debut EP, Footprints I Found. These songs earned over 1 billion streams within a year and catapulted Kushner to international recognition.

In 2023, his platinum-certified single Daylight solidified his standing as a major force in contemporary pop music. Kushner performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and completed two successful headline tours. His meteoric rise included 13.7 billion TikTok views and 1 million new Instagram followers in just six months.

In 2024, Kushner continued to captivate audiences with Skin and Bones, which garnered over 170,000 pre-saves before release. His music has been featured on Spotify's Roots Rising playlist, cementing his global influence as a trailblazer in the pop genre.

Kushner’s epic, autobiographical, 17-song full-length debut, The Dichotomy, was released earlier this year via Miserable Music Group. The project tells the story of his own spiritual, philosophical and ultimately musical odyssey.

Photo Credit: Altar Mgmt

