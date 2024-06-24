Video: DaBaby Releases Video for Reflective Song 'DONE TRYING'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After delivering a titillating rump shaker with "JUDY" last month, eight-time GRAMMY-nominated recording artist DaBaby (South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records) slows down the tempo for his reflective new song "DONE TRYING."

Charged by a heartfelt vocal sample, Baby ruminates on losing his cousin and his tireless work ethic. Though Baby remains steadfast in his goals, he admits he's only human and has moments when he gets tired. The track's genuine appeal is felt more in the visual, where Baby's kids and nephew make cameos as he balances work and family life. "They know I paid them dividends to get they brother dropped / And never sold my soul, I might f 'round, be another 'Pac," raps Baby on the soul-driven track.

"DONE TRYING" resides on Baby's three-track EP GHETTO SUPERSTAR, featuring his "GHETTO SUPERSTAR "(FREESTYLE)" and "JUDY" with rising Detroit star Skilla Baby. The three-pack is an appetizer to Baby's upcoming project, slated to drop this summer.

Baby's enjoying a stellar 2024, where he's been giving back to his home state of North Carolina. First, he appeared as a surprise guest during 50 Cent's set at Dreamville Fest last April before performing for 25,000 fans at the inaugural Lovin Life Fest in Charlotte. Ahead of the concert, Baby surprised kids at Garinger High School with a performance and tickets to the festival.

